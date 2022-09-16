agate Week 5 high school football schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 16, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Lafayette's Kylan Egerson tries to get pick up a Commodore first down against Oxford Friday night in the first quarter. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Thursday, Sept. 22Shannon at Calhoun CityThrasher at BiggersvilleFriday, Sept. 23Aberdeen at CaledoniaAlcorn Central at BaldwynAmory at HoustonCleveland Central at SaltilloEast Union at East WebsterEupora at Potts CampHamilton at French CampHolly Springs at HatleyH.W. Byers at OkolonaItawamba AHS at PontotocKossuth at Adamsville (Tenn.)Lee Academy (Ark.) at Hebron ChristianMantachie at MoorevilleMyrtle at Middleton (Tenn.)Nanih Waiya at BruceNettleton at North PontotocNew Albany at CorinthOak Hill Academy at Kirk AcademyOxford at MurrahRed Bay (Ala.) at BelmontRipley at BoonevilleSmithville at AshlandStarkville at Madison CentralStarkville Academy at Winston AcademyTishomingo County at South PontotocTunica Academy at Calhoun AcademyTupelo at GrenadaTupelo Christian at FalknerVardaman at NoxapaterWalnut at Marshall AcademyWest Point at Lafayette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters