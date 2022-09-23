agate top story Week 5 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Sep 23, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email West Pont and Lafayette fans pack the entrance as they wait for tickets to enter the game for Fuday nights match up of the Commodires and the Gree Wave. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Aberdeen 12, Caledonia 7Amory 31, Houston 13Ashland28, Smithville 20Baldwyn 63, Alcorn Central 0Biggersville 53, Thrasher 6East Webster 49, East Union 0Eupora 44, Potts Camp 13Hamilton 25, French Camp 21Holly Springs at HatleyItawamba AHS 49, Pontotoc 7Kossuth 42, Adamsville (Tenn.) 21Lee Academy (Ark.) 49, Hebron Christian 8Madison Central 41, Starkville 21Mantachie 42, Mooreville 7Marshall Academy 36, Walnut 16Myrtle 14, Middleton (Tenn.) 12Nanih Waiya 27, Bruce 8Nettleton 22, North Pontotoc 15New Albany 17, Corinth 7Oak Hill Academy 42, Kirk Academy 21Okolona 28, H.W. Byers 22Oxford 43, Murrah 8Red Bay (Ala.) 16, Belmont 0Ripley 21, Booneville 14Saltillo 28, Cleveland Central 27Shannon 50, Calhoun City 20South Pontotoc 23, Tishomingo County 21Tunica Academy 48, Calhoun Academy 16Tupelo 20, Grenada 7Tupelo Christian 21, Falkner 0Vardaman 28, Noxapater 21West Point 59, Lafayette 35Winston Academy 13, Starkville Academy 7 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Northeast Mississippi Football Score School Botany West Point Aberdeen Starkville Academy Caledonia Week Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters