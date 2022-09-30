FEATURED GAMES
(All games kick off at 7:30 p.m.)
ABERDEEN (4-1) AT AMORY (4-1)
THE PLAYERS
Aberdeen: QB Jermaine Strong is 52 of 95 for 711 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 236 yards, 3 TDs on 33 carries. … RB Christopher Holliday has rushed for 171 yards, 2 TDs on 29 carries. … WR M.L. Fort has 22 catches for 294 yards, 5 TDs.
Amory: QB Jatarian Ware is 45 of 74 for 863 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 171 yards, 3 TDs on 34 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 479 yards, 11 TDs on 59 carries. … LB Nate Walker has made 44 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Aberdeen beat Caledonia 12-7; Amory beat Houston 31-13.
• This is the 90th meeting between these teams. Amory won 28-0 last year.
• This is the Division 4-3A opener for both teams.
• Amory’s defense is allowing just 134 yards per game.
NEXT UP: Aberdeen hosts Nettleton; Amory at Hatley (Thursday).
BALDWYN (4-1) AT WALNUT (3-2)
THE PLAYERS
Baldwyn: QB Jamaury Marshall is 49 of 84 for 702 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 187 yards, 3 TDs on 28 carries. … DL Rodney Stewart has made 43 tackles, 14 TFL, 6 sacks. … LB Adam Floyd has made 40 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks.
Walnut: QB Drew Jackson is 22 of 44 for 266 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs. … RB Kemarrian Gray has rushed for 379 yards, 8 TDs on 51 carries. … NT Cayden Armstrong has recorded 23 tackles, 7 TFL, 3.5 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Baldwyn beat Alcorn Central 63-0; Walnut lost to Marshall Academy 36-16.
• This is the Division 1-2A opener for both teams.
• Baldwyn won last year’s meeting 49-8.
• Baldwyn’s defense has recorded 15 sacks.
NEXT UP: Baldwyn hosts Myrtle (Thursday); Walnut at East Union.
KOSSUTH (3-2) AT BOONEVILLE (2-3)
THE PLAYERS
Kossuth: QB Jack Johnson is 33 of 56 for 511 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 420 yards, 6 TDs on 57 carries. … RB Brady Kelly has rushed for 287 yards, 4 TDs on 58 carries. … DL Trace Wegmann has made 32 tackles.
Booneville: QB Noah Gillon is 77 of 130 for 1,101 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB Zion Nunn has rushed for 513 yards, 7 TDs on 85 carries; he has 10 catches for 180 yards. … DL Idarius Leslie has recorded 29 tackles, 5 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Kossuth beat Adamsville (Tenn.) 42-21; Booneville lost to Ripley 21-14.
• This is the Division 1-3A opener for both teams.
• Kossuth is the Daily Journal’s No. 3-ranked Small School.
• Booneville gave up 9 sacks last week.
NEXT UP: Kossuth hosts Alcorn Central (Thur.); Booneville hosts Bruce (Thur.).
RIPLEY (5-0) AT NORTH PONTOTOC (2-3)
THE PLAYERS
Ripley: QB Ty Long is 28 of 55 for 402 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs. … RB Jaylen Brooks has rushed for 322 yards, 2 TDs on 29 carries. … DL Charlie Coombs has recorded 19 tackles, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles.
North Pontotoc: QB Reece Kentner is 53 of 106 for 605 yards, 5 TDs, 7 INTs; he has rushed for 253 yards, 2 TDs on 51 carries. … RB Drew Winfun has rushed for 358 yards, 4 TDs on 76 carries. … DB Holden Little has made 42 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Ripley beat Booneville 21-14; North Pontotoc lost to Nettleton 22-15.
• This is the Division 2-4A opener for both teams.
• Ripley won last year’s meeting 28-7.
• Ripley’s defense has recorded 23 sacks and 21 turnovers.
NEXT UP: Ripley hosts New Albany; North Pontotoc at Houston.
OXFORD (3-1) AT TUPELO (5-0)
THE PLAYERS
Oxford: QB Mack Howard is 60 of 83 for 620 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT. … RB Roman Gregory has rushed for 470 yards, 9 TDs on 67 carries; he has 11 catches for 159 yards, 3 TDs. … DB Ryan Kirkwood has recorded 2 INTs, 3 blocked field goals.
Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell is 70 of 105 for 1,032 yards, 13 TDs, 1 INT. … WR K.D. Gibson has 14 catches for 346 yards, 3 TDs. … LB Clifton Watkins has made 35 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Oxford beat Murrah 43-8; Tupelo beat Grenada 20-7.
• This is the Division 2-6A opener for both teams.
• Oxford won last year’s meeting 22-6.
• Tupelo is the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked Large School; Oxford is No. 4.
NEXT UP: Oxford hosts Germantown; Tupelo at Starkville.
ALSO TONIGHT
ASHLAND (1-3, 1-0) AT H.W. BYERS (3-1, 0-1)
Ashland picked up its first win of the season last week, beating Smithville 28-20 in its Division 1-1A opener. H.W. Byers is coming off a 28-22 loss to Okolona.
BELMONT (1-3) AT EAST UNION (0-5)
Belmont averages 235.3 rushing yards per game and is led by RB Eli Reno, who has 459 yards and 4 TDs on 44 carries. East Union is 0-5 for the first time in program history. This is the Division 1-2A opener for both squads.
BIGGERSVILLE (4-0, 1-0) AT TUPELO CHRISTIAN (1-3, 1-0)
Biggersville’s potent offense is paced by RB Jathan Hatch, who has rushed for 583 yards, 7 TDs. QB Drew Rowsey has thrown for 500 yards, 8 TDs and zero INTs. This is a Division 1-1A game.
BRUCE (1-4) AT EUPORA (3-2)
Eupora QB Ty Murphy has passed for 368 yards, 3 TDs, plus he’s rushed for 718 yards, 9 TDs. The Eagles average 272.4 rushing yards per game. This is the Division 2-2A opener for both teams.
CALHOUN CITY (2-3) AT EAST WEBSTER (4-1)
Calhoun City has three players with 200 yards or more rushing, led by Xavian Pittman’s 234 yards and 2 TDs. East Webster’s rushing attack is led by QB Kaleb Warnock, who has 365 yards, 9 TDs. He’s also passed for 412 yards, 5 TDs. This is the Division 2-2A opener for both schools.
HATLEY (2-3) AT NOXBUEE COUNTY (2-3)
RB Martavius Wicks spearheads Noxubee County’s rushing game, with 464 yards, 3 TDs on 46 carries. The Tigers are coming off a 21-8 loss to Louisville, while Hatley lost to Holly Springs 36-34 last week. This is the Division 4-3A opener for both teams.
HOLLY SPRINGS (1-4) AT INDEPENDENCE (2-3)
Holly Springs opens Division 2-3A play after earning its first win of the season last week, 36-34 over Hatley. QB Deonte Jefferson threw 5 TD passes in that game. Independence beat Strayhorn 52-0 last week.
HOUSTON (4-1) AT SOUTH PONTOTOC (2-3)
After starting 0-3, South Pontotoc has won its last two games, including a 23-21 defeat of Tishomingo County last week. Houston took its first loss of the season last week, 31-13 to Amory. This is the Division 2-4A opener for both teams.
LAFAYETTE (1-4, 0-1) AT SALTILLO (2-3, 1-0)
Saltillo pulled out a 28-27 win over Cleveland Central last week thanks to a late touchdown and two-point conversion. Lafayette lost to West Point last week, 59-35. This is a Division 1-5A contest.
MANTACHIE (5-0) AT ALCORN CENTRAL (1-4)
Mantachie is averaging 285 rushing yards per game, and the Mustangs piled up 420 yards on the ground in last week’s 42-7 win against Mooreville. Alcorn Central has been shut out the last two weeks. This is the Division 1-3A opener for both teams.
NOXAPATER (2-3, 0-2) AT HAMILTON (5-0, 1-0)
Hamilton is 5-0 for the first time since 1984. The Lions are led on offense by RB Kyzer Verner, who has rushed for 861 yards and 12 TDs. QB Evan Pounders has passed for 474 yards, 2 TDs and also has 298 yards, 8 TDs on the ground. This is a Division 3-1A game.
OKOLONA (1-4, 1-0) AT SMITHVILLE (1-4, 0-1)
Okolona earned its first win of the season last week by beating H.W. Byers 28-22 in the Division 1-1A opener. Smithville has struggled offensively, averaging just 220.2 total yards per game.
PONTOTOC (2-3) AT NEW ALBANY (4-1)
New Albany’s offense has proved potent to this point. The Bulldogs are averaging 42.4 points and 391.4 yards per game. RB Kody Atkinson is the team’s top rusher, with 403 yards, 8 TDs. This is the Division 2-4A opener for both squads.
POTTS CAMP (3-2) AT MYRTLE (2-2)
QB Peyton Aldridge has led Potts Camp’s offense with his arm and his legs. He’s thrown for 409 yards, 3 TDs, plus he’s rushed for 503 yards, 7 TDs. Myrtle has won two-straight games. This is the Division 1-2A opener for both teams.
SEBASTOPOL (4-1, 1-0) AT VARDAMAN (4-1, 1-0)
Vardaman is off to its best start in six years. The Rams are led on both sides of the ball by RB/LB Za Pratt. He’s rushed for 476 yards, 12 TDs; on defense, he has 34 tackles and an INT. Vardaman won its Division 3-1A opener last week against Noxapater, 28-21.
SENATOBIA (4-1) AT NETTLETON (4-1)
Freshman QB Braylen Williams continues to play well for Nettleton. He’s passed for 1,048 yards, 11 TDs, and he’s the Tigers’ top rusher with 395 yards, 6 TDs. This is Nettleton’s last non-division game before jumping into 4-3A play next week.
SHANNON (3-2) AT MOOREVILLE (0-5)
Jamarcus Shines is a dual-threat QB for Shannon. The senior has passed for 240 yards, 2 TDs, and he’s rushed for 462 yards, 6 TDs. RB Kegan Ruff rushed for 231 yards in last week’s 50-20 win over Calhoun City – his second-straight 200-yard game. This is the Division 1-4A opener for both schools.
STARKVILLE (4-1, 0-1) AT CLINTON (2-2, 1-0)
Starkville dropped its Division 2-6A opener to Madison Central last week, 41-21. QB Trey Petty has passed for 1,000 yards, 10 TDs with 4 INTs for the Yellowjackets. His top target is WR Jaylon York, who has 24 catches for 401 yards, 4 TDs.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY (1-4) AT ITAWAMBA AHS (5-0)
Itawamba QB Ty Davis has completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,100 yards, 13 TDs and 5 INTs. His top target is WR Zion Ashby, who has 22 catches for 427 yards, 7 TDs. This is the Division 1-4A opener for both teams.
WEST POINT (2-2, 1-0) AT NEW HOPE (2-2, 0-1)
West Point’s offense went wild in last week’s 59-35 win over Lafayette in the Division 1-5A opener. The Green Wave had 625 yards and 9 TDs on the ground, with QB/RB Kahnen Daniels accounting for 329 yards, 4 TDs. For the season, Daniels has 687 yards, 9 TDs rushing.
OTHER GAMES
Calhoun Academy (2-4, 0-2) at Marvell Academy (Ark.) (0-5, 0-1)
DeSoto (Ark.) (3-2, 0-0) at Hebron Christian (0-6, 0-3)
Falkner (1-3, 0-1) at Thrasher (1-4, 0-1)
Marshall Academy (4-2, 1-0) at Lee Academy (5-1, 2-0)
North Delta (2-4, 1-1) at Oak Hill Academy (2-4, 1-1)
Starkville Academy (4-3, 0-1) at Magnolia Heights (6-1, 3-0)
Brad Locke
