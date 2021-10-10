djr-2021-10-09-sport-starkville-petty-arp1

Starkville quarterback Trey Petty looks to pass in the first quarter. He finished with 129 yards passing and 118 yards rushing.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

HOW THEY FARED

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. West Point (4-2): Beat Cleveland Central 48-14. This week: at Lake Cormorant.

2. Lafayette (5-2): Beat Columbus 21-12. This week: hosts New Hope.

3. Oxford (5-2): Beat Germantown 37-28. This week: at Clinton.

4. Tupelo (5-2): Lost to Starkville 28-21. This week: at Madison Central.

5. Starkville (7-0): Beat Tupelo 28-21. This week: at Murrah.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Baldwyn (6-1): Beat Myrtle 34-13. This week: hosts Potts Camp.

2. Kossuth (5-2): Beat Alcorn Central 35-0. This week: hosts Water Valley.

3. East Webster (5-2): Lost to Choctaw County 21-14. This week: hosts Aberdeen.

4. Mantachie (5-2): Lost to Water Valley 49-14. This week: at Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.).

5. Tupelo Christian (4-2): Beat Okolona 45-20. This week: at Ashland.

LOOKING BACK

Starkville remained unbeaten with a 28-21 comeback win over Tupelo, which has lost two in a row after a 5-0 start. … North Pontotoc overcame a 30-12 halftime deficit to beat Houston, 38-37. … Oxford rallied from a 21-0 deficit to earn a big 37-28 road win over Germantown to improve to 3-0 in Division 2-6A. … Aberdeen knocked off Nettleton on the road, 28-17, to earn its first Division 4-3A win of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

Houston looks to bounce back when it visits Pontotoc in a 2-4A showdown. … Kossuth hosts Water Valley in a battle of Division 1-3A leaders. … Tupelo faces its first long road trip of the season when it visits Madison Central. The Jaguars’ only loss is to Starkville, 35-28 on Sept. 24.

STAR POWER

Mooreville WR Jacob Scott had 19 receptions for 292 yards and 4 TDs as Mooreville beat Corinth, 42-21. … North Pontotoc QB Reece Kentner passed for 240 yards and 2 TDs, and he added 100 yards and 4 TDs on the ground in the win over Houston. … Oxford RB Roman Gregory had 18 carries for 148 yards and 2 TDs, including an 85-yard run just before halftime.

Brad Locke

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus