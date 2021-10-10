2. Kossuth (5-2): Beat Alcorn Central 35-0. This week: hosts Water Valley.
3. East Webster (5-2): Lost to Choctaw County 21-14. This week: hosts Aberdeen.
4. Mantachie (5-2): Lost to Water Valley 49-14. This week: at Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.).
5. Tupelo Christian (4-2): Beat Okolona 45-20. This week: at Ashland.
LOOKING BACK
Starkville remained unbeaten with a 28-21 comeback win over Tupelo, which has lost two in a row after a 5-0 start. … North Pontotoc overcame a 30-12 halftime deficit to beat Houston, 38-37. … Oxford rallied from a 21-0 deficit to earn a big 37-28 road win over Germantown to improve to 3-0 in Division 2-6A. … Aberdeen knocked off Nettleton on the road, 28-17, to earn its first Division 4-3A win of the season.
LOOKING AHEAD
Houston looks to bounce back when it visits Pontotoc in a 2-4A showdown. … Kossuth hosts Water Valley in a battle of Division 1-3A leaders. … Tupelo faces its first long road trip of the season when it visits Madison Central. The Jaguars’ only loss is to Starkville, 35-28 on Sept. 24.
STAR POWER
Mooreville WR Jacob Scott had 19 receptions for 292 yards and 4 TDs as Mooreville beat Corinth, 42-21. … North Pontotoc QB Reece Kentner passed for 240 yards and 2 TDs, and he added 100 yards and 4 TDs on the ground in the win over Houston. … Oxford RB Roman Gregory had 18 carries for 148 yards and 2 TDs, including an 85-yard run just before halftime.