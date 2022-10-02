3. Kossuth (4-2): Beat Booneville 27-14. This week: hosts Alcorn Central (Thurs.).
4. Biggersville (5-0): Beat Tupelo Christian 47-7. This week: hosts Smithville.
5. Mantachie (6-0): Beat Alcorn Central 40-0. This week: hosts Water Valley.
LOOKING BACK
Tupelo made a statement with a 35-0 win over Oxford to improve to 2-0 in Division 2-6A play. The Golden Wave led 28-0 at halftime. … Calhoun City beat East Webster 30-24 in double-overtime in the Division 2-2A opener for both teams. QB Jaylon Williams gave the Wildcats the winning points with a 2-yard run. … Nettleton also went into double-OT to beat Senatobia, 42-41. In the second OT, QB Braylen Williams hit Zavian Dilworth for a 13-yard TD, and then Dilworth completed a pass to Nick Owens on the 2-point conversion. … Kossuth opened its 1-3A slate with a 27-14 win over Booneville.
LOOKING AHEAD
Starkville (4-2), which is 0-2 in division play for the first time since 2004, will host No. 1 Tupelo (6-0, 2-0) in a 2-6A battle. … Shannon (4-2, 1-0) has a three-game winning streak entering a 1-4A home game against No. 3 Itawamba AHS (6-0, 1-0). … Nettleton (5-1) opens its 4-3A schedule on the road against Aberdeen (4-2, 0-1).
STAR POWER
Nettleton QB Jaylen Williams was 26 of 48 for 393 yards, 4 TDs in a 42-41 double-OT win against Senatobia. He also rushed for 52 yards and 2 TDs. … Tupelo WR J.Q. Witherspoon had six catches for 162 yards and a TD, plus he returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score in a 35-0 win over Oxford. … Amory QB Jatarian Ware was 16 of 19 for 243 yards, 4 TDs, and he added 75 yards, 2 TDs rushing in a 55-20 win over rival Aberdeen. … Corinth LB/RB Chris Rodgers rushed for 40 yards, 2 TDs; caught 2 passes for 97 yards, 1 TD; and made 19 tackles in a 29-27 win at Caledonia.
