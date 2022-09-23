Week 6 high school football schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 23, 2022 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Broderick Alexander and Corinth face Caledonia on Thursday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Thursday, Sept. 29Corinth at CaledoniaFriday, Sept. 30Aberdeen at AmoryAshland at H.W. ByersBaldwyn at WalnutBelmont at East UnionBiggersville at Tupelo ChristianBruce at EuporaCalhoun Academy at Marvell Academy (Ark.)Calhoun City at East WebsterDeSoto (Ark.) at Hebron ChristianFalkner at ThrasherHatley at Noxubee CountyHolly Springs at IndependenceHouston at South PontotocKossuth at BoonevilleLafayette at SaltilloMantachie at Alcorn CentralMarshall Academy at Lee AcademyNorth Delta at Oak Hill AcademyNoxapater at HamiltonOkolona at SmithvilleOxford at TupeloPontotoc at New AlbanyPotts Camp at MyrtleRipley at North PontotocSebastopol at VardamanSenatobia at NettletonShannon at MoorevilleStarkville at ClintonStarkville Academy at Magnolia HeightsTishomingo County at Itawamba AHSWest Point at New Hope Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters