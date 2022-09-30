Week 6 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 30, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Members of the Tupelo High School color guard take the field before the season kicks off against Saltillo. Thomas Wells | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Thursday, Sept. 29Corinth 29, Caledonia 27Friday, Sept. 30Amory 55, Aberdeen 20Ashland at H.W. ByersBaldwyn 49, Walnut 6Biggersville at Tupelo ChristianCalhoun Academy 38, Marvell Academy (Ark.) 24Calhoun City at East WebsterClinton 35, Starkville 28DeSoto (Ark.) 46, Hebron Christian 0East Union 41, Belmont 21Eupora 44, Bruce 6Falkner at ThrasherHamilton 43, Noxapater 8Hatley at Noxubee CountyHouston 59, South Pontotoc 28Independence 54, Holly Springs 0Itawamba AHS 48, Tishomingo County 0Kossuth 27, Booneville 14Lafayette 56, Saltillo 7Lee Academy 40, Marshall Academy 0Mantachie at Alcorn CentralMagnolia Heights 24, Starkville Academy 14New Albany 21, Pontotoc 16North Delta at Oak Hill AcademyOkolona 30, Smithville 8Potts Camp at MyrtleRipley 21, North Pontotoc 7Sebastopol at VardamanSenatobia at NettletonShannon at MoorevilleTupelo 35, Oxford 0West Point 42, New Hope 7 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Tupelo H.w. Delta School Football Score Northeast Mississippi Shannon Byers Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters