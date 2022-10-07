FEATURED GAMES
(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)
ITAWAMBA AHS (6-0, 1-0) AT SHANNON (4-2, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
IAHS: QB Ty Davis is 95 of 145 for 1,269 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB/S Isaac Smith has rushed for 673 yards, 12 TDs on 38 carries; he has 44 tackles, 5 INTs on defense. … CB Cooper Waddle has made 11 tackles, 4 INTs.
Shannon: QB Jamarcus Shines is 23 of 50 for 247 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 523 yards, 8 TDs on 67 carries. … RB Kegan Ruff has rushed for 1,051 yards, 9 TDs on 123 carries. … DE Octavian Gillespie has recorded 44 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, IAHS beat Tishomingo County 48-0; Shannon beat Mooreville 44-21.
• IAHS beat Shannon 55-8 last season.
• IAHS averages 397.5 yards per game; Shannon averages 466.2.
• This is a Division 1-4A game.
NEXT UP: Itawamba AHS hosts Corinth; Shannon at Tishomingo County.
NEW ALBANY (5-1, 1-0) AT RIPLEY (6-0, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
New Albany: QB Braden Shettles is 53 of 98 for 732 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs. … RB Kody Atkinson has rushed for 487 yards, 9 TDs on 68 carries. … LB Jareil Bowling has made 35 tackles, 8 TFL.
Ripley: QB Ty Long is 37 of 68 for 511 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs. … RB/DB Jaylen Brooks has rushed for 458 yards, 2 TDs on 49 carries; on defense, he has 25 tackles, 3 TFL. … DE Cooper Davis has made 23 tackles, 6 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, New Albany beat Pontotoc 21-16; Ripley beat North Pontotoc 21-7.
• Ripley won this game last year, 10-7.
• New Albany has a minus-2 turnover ratio.
• This is a Division 2-4A game.
NEXT UP: New Albany hosts North Pontotoc; Ripley at South Pontotoc.
NETTLETON (5-1, 0-0) AT ABERDEEN (4-2, 0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Nettleton: QB Braylen Williams is 99 of 172 for 1,441 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 447 yards, 8 TDs on 72 carries. … WR Anterion Venson has made 34 catches for 633 yards, 4 TDs. … LB Aidan Pettigrew has made 36 tackles.
Aberdeen: QB Jermaine Strong is 62 of 115 for 836 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs; he has rushed for 335 yards, 5 TDs on 42 carries. … WR M.L. Fort has made 25 catches for 327 yards, 6 TDs. … RB Christopher Holliday has rushed for 217 yards, 2 TDs on 39 carries.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Nettleton beat Senatobia 42-41 in 2OT; Aberdeen lost to Amory 55-20.
• Aberdeen beat Nettleton 28-17 last year.
• Nettleton has a plus-5 turnover ratio.
• This is a Division 4-3A game.
NEXT UP: Nettleton hosts Hatley; Aberdeen hosts East Webster.
TUPELO (6-0, 2-0) AT STARKVILLE (4-2, 0-2)
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell is 83 of 130 for 1,365 yards, 16 TDs, 1 INT. … WR K.D. Gibson has 17 catches for 455 yards, 5 TDs. … DE Jamarion Scott has recorded 32 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks.
Starkville: WR Braylon Burnside has made 24 catches for 392 yards, 4 TDs. … DL Tony Lucious has made 28 tackles, 13.5 TFL. … LB Ny’Jadus Holloway has made 66 tackles, 12 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo beat Oxford 35-0; Starkville lost to Clinton 35-28.
• Starkville won this game 28-21 last season.
• Tupelo’s defense has recorded 25 sacks.
• This is a Division 2-6A game.
NEXT UP: Tupelo hosts Madison Central; Starkville hosts Murrah.
WATER VALLEY (2-3, 0-0) AT MANTACHIE (6-0, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Water Valley: QB C.J. Telford is 46 of 76 for 753 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs. … RB Brayden Buford has rushed for 304 yards, 2 TDs on 45 carries. … LB Walker Tedford has recorded 37 tackles.
Mantachie: RB Braedon Sauls has rushed for 520 yards, 11 TDs on 49 carries. … RB Luke Ellis has rushed for 470 yards, 10 TDs on 50 carries. … LB Jake Spradling has recorded 41 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Water Valley lost to Winona 47-28; Mantachie beat Alcorn Central 40-0.
• Water Valley beat Mantachie 49-14 last season.
• Mantachie averages 296.5 rushing yards per game.
• This is a Division 1-3A contest.
NEXT UP: Water Valley hosts Kossuth; Mantachie hosts Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.).
ALSO TONIGHT
BRUCE (1-5) AT BOONEVILLE (2-4)
Booneville steps out of division play after dropping its Division 1-3A opener last week to Kossuth, 27-14. The Blue Devils are paced by running back Zion Nunn, who has rushed for 578 yards, 8 TDs; he also has 208 yards, 1 TD receiving.
CALEDONIA (1-5, 0-1) AT TISHOMINGO COUNTY (1-5, 0-1)
Tishomingo County came up short against South Pontotoc last week, 23-21. Caledonia lost a close one, too, 29-27 to Corinth. In last year’s meeting, Caledonia beat Tish County 49-7. This is a Division 1-4A game.
CLEVELAND CENTRAL (3-3, 1-1) AT WEST POINT (3-2, 2-0)
After losing its first two games, West Point has won three in a row, averaging 45 points per game during the streak. Four of Cleveland Central’s games have been decided by four points or less, and the Wolves have won two of them. This is a Division 1-5A game.
COLUMBUS (2-4, 2-0) AT LAFAYETTE (2-4, 1-1)
Columbus has opened Division 1-5A play with wins over New Hope (8-3) and Greenville (34-12). Lafayette snapped a three-game losing skid by beating Saltillo 56-7 last week.
EAST WEBSTER (4-2, 0-1) AT CHOCTAW COUNTY (1-4, 0-0)
East Webster is coming off a 30-24 double-overtime loss to Calhoun City in its Division 2-2A opener. The Wolverines are led by QB Kaleb Warnock, who has passed for 497 yards, 6 TDs. He also has 467 yards, 11 TDs on the ground.
ETHEL (4-2, 1-1) AT HAMILTON (6-0, 2-0)
Hamilton’s offense keeps rolling, led by RB Kyzer Verner. He’s rushed for 1,008 yards, 12 TDs, and he had 147 yards in last week’s 43-8 win over Noxapater. QB Evan Pounders has passed for 619 yards, 6 TDs. This is a Division 3-1A game.
EUPORA (4-2, 1-0) AT CALHOUN CITY (3-3, 1-0)
Calhoun City rushed for 227 yards last week in its Division 2-2A opener, a 30-24 double-OT win at East Webster. Junior Jaxon Cook leads the rushing attack with 322 yards, 5 TDs on 64 carries. Eupora is led by QB Ty Murphy, who has thrown for 498 yards, 5 TDs, and rushed for 874 yards, 12 TDs.
GERMANTOWN (3-3, 1-1) AT OXFORD (3-2, 1-1)
Oxford was smoked 35-0 last week at Tupelo, marking the first time the Chargers have been shut out since 2017. Tupelo held Oxford to 91 total yards. Germantown is coming off a 37-15 win over Murrah. This is a Division 2-6A matchup.
H.W. BYERS (4-1, 1-1) AT FALKNER (2-3, 1-1)
These teams are part of a four-way tie for third place in Division 1-1A. H.W. Byers beat Ashland 30-20 last week, while Falkner edged Thrasher 21-20.
MOOREVILLE (0-6, 0-1) AT CORINTH (3-3, 1-0)
Corinth pulled out a 29-27 double-OT win at Caledonia last week in its Division 1-4A opener. Senior Chris Rodgers scored 3 TDs on offense in that game, plus he made 19 tackles on defense. Mooreville fell to Shannon last week, 44-21.
NORTH PONTOTOC (2-4, 0-1) AT HOUSTON (5-1, 1-0)
Houston scored 40 points in the first half and rolled past South Pontotoc 59-28 in last week’s Division 2-4A opener. North Pontotoc lost to Ripley, 21-7. The Vikings were held to 24 rushing yards.
POTTS CAMP (4-2, 1-0) AT BELMONT (1-4, 0-1)
Senior Ryan Jones exploded for 218 yards and 2 TDs last week as Potts Camp topped Myrtle 45-21 in its Division 1-2A opener. The Cardinals are averaging 199 rushing yards per game. Belmont suffered a 41-21 loss to East Union last week.
SALTILLO (2-4, 1-1) AT LAKE CORMORANT (2-4, 1-1)
Saltillo was blown out by Division 1-5A foe Lafayette last week, 56-7. Lake Cormorant fell to Cleveland Central, 18-15. Lake Cormorant beat Saltillo 36-14 last year.
SMITHVILLE (1-5, 0-2) AT BIGGERSVILLE (5-0, 2-0)
Biggersville is tied for first place in Division 1-1A, while Smithville is tied for last. The Lions are scoring 47.2 points per game, and the Seminoles average 19. Biggersville has won seven-straight home games.
VARDAMAN (5-1, 2-0) AT LEAKE COUNTY (0-5, 0-2)
Vardaman is tied with Hamilton for first place in Division 3-1A. The Rams beat Sebastopol 27-6 last week. Leake County is scoring just 8.8 points per game while allowing an average of 47.
OTHER GAMES
Carroll Academy (3-4) at Oak Hill Academy (3-4)
Hebron Christian (0-7) at Kemper Academy (1-6)
Marshall Academy (4-3) at Winona Christian (4-3)
North Sunflower Academy (7-0, 3-0) at Calhoun Academy (3-4, 1-2)
Pillow Academy (4-3, 2-1) at Starkville Academy (4-4, 0-2)
Idle: Holly Springs
Brad Locke
