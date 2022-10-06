Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
TONIGHT’S GAMES
(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)
ALCORN CENTRAL (1-5, 0-1) AT KOSSUTH (4-2, 1-0)
Kossuth’s defense has come up with 7 interceptions and is allowing 18 points per game. The Aggies opened Division 1-3A play last week by beating Booneville 27-14. Alcorn Central has been shut out each of its last three games, including a 40-0 loss to Mantachie last week.
AMORY (5-1, 1-0) AT HATLEY (2-4, 0-1)
The Monroe County rivals meet in a Division 4-3A showdown. Amory QB Jatarian Ware had a monster game in last week’s 55-20 win over Aberdeen, completing 16 of 19 passes for 243 yards and 4 TDs. On the season, he’s thrown for 1,106 yards, 13 TDs.
BRUCE (1-5) AT BOONEVILLE (2-4)
Booneville steps out of division play after dropping its Division 1-3A opener last week to Kossuth, 27-14. The Blue Devils are paced by running back Zion Nunn, who has rushed for 578 yards, 8 TDs; he also has 208 yards, 1 TD receiving.
MYRTLE (2-3, 0-1) AT BALDWYN (5-1, 1-0)
Baldwyn rolled over Walnut last week, 49-6, in its Division 1-2A opener. The Bearcats recorded 9 sacks that night, including 3 by DL Rodney Stewart. The senior has 7 of the team’s 18 sacks this season. Myrtle lost to Potts Camp 45-21 last week.
SOUTH PONTOTOC (2-4, 0-1) AT PONTOTOC (2-4, 0-1)
These rivals both lost their Division 2-4A openers: South Pontotoc to Houston (59-28), and Pontotoc to New Albany (21-16). Pontotoc has won seven in a row against South Pontotoc, including 24-21 last year.
THRASHER (1-5, 0-2) AT ASHLAND (1-4, 1-1)
Thrasher dropped a heartbreaker last week to Falkner, 21-20. Ashland lost a close one as well, 30-20 to H.W Byers. This is a Division 1-1A game.
TUPELO CHRISTIAN (1-4, 1-1) AT OKOLONA (2-4, 2-0)
After starting the season 0-4, Okolona finds itself tied for first in Division 1-1A. The Chieftains beat Smithville 30-8 last week. TCPS has struggled offensively, averaging just 183.2 yards per game.
WALNUT (3-3, 1-1) AT EAST UNION (1-5, 1-0)
East Union earned its first win of the season last week, topping Belmont 41-21. East Union has won four in a row against Walnut. This is a Division 1-2A game.
