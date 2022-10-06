djr-2022-08-27-sport-kossuth-crum-arp1

Reece Crum's Kossuth Aggies will host Alcorn Central tonight in a Division 1-3A game.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TONIGHT’S GAMES

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus