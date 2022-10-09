2. Baldwyn (6-1): Beat Myrtle 74-6. This week: at Potts Camp.
3. Kossuth (5-2): Beat Alcorn Central 42-0. This week: at Water Valley.
4. Biggersville (6-0): Beat Smithville 54-0. This week: at H.W. Byers.
5. Mantachie (6-1): Lost to Water Valley 42-27. This week: hosts Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.).
LOOKING BACK
With a 62-24 win over Ethel, Hamilton is 7-0 for the first time since 1984, when it started 8-0. … Tupelo pulled out a 24-17 road win against Starkville and is tied with Clinton for first place in Division 2-6A. … New Albany moved to 7-0 with a 31-28 win against Division 2-4A rival New Albany. It’s the Tigers’ best start in nine years. … After losing its first five games, East Union is 2-0 in Division 1-2A after beating Walnut 27-20.
LOOKING AHEAD
Tupelo (7-0, 3-0) will host reigning Class 6A state champ Madison Central (4-2, 2-1), which won this matchup 35-3 last year. … Itawamba AHS (7-0, 2-0) is tied for first in Division 1-4A with Corinth (4-3, 2-0). The teams will meet in Fulton. … Amory (6-1, 2-0) hosts Noxubee County (4-3, 1-0) in a battle for first in 4-3A.
STAR POWER
Zion Ashby of Itawamba AHS made two interceptions on defense, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and also had five catches for 60 yards and a TD in a 42-20 win over Shannon. … Baldwyn QB Jamaury Marshall threw two passes and completed both for touchdowns – 81 and 60 yards – in a 74-6 win over Myrtle. … Tupelo DE Jamarion Scott recorded 9 tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in a 24-17 win at Starkville.
Brad Locke
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.