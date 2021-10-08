djr-2021-10-09-sport-tupelo-feature-arp4

The Tupelo Golden Wave take the field Friday night as they host Starkville.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Thursday

Ashland 22, Thrasher 0

Baldwyn 34, Myrtle 13

Belmont 41 Potts Camp 28

Caledonia 49, Tishomingo County 7

Calhoun City 30, Eupora 6

Kossuth 35, Alcorn Central 0

North Pontotoc 38, Houston 37

Pontotoc 24, South Pontotoc 21

TCPS 45, Okolona 20

Friday

Aberdeen 28, Nettleton 17

Amory 49, Hatley 0

Biggersville 40, Smithville 10

Booneville 31, Bruce 0

Byers 40, Falkner 14

Carroll Academy 40, Oak Hill 7

Choctaw County 21, East Webster 14

East Union 42, Walnut 14

Ethel 26, Hamilton 8

Itawamba AHS 55, Shannon 8

Lafayette 21, Columbus 12

Lake Cormorant 36, Saltillo 14

Marshall Academy 50 Winona Christian 0

Mooreville 42, Corinth 21

North Sunflower 64, Calhoun 0

Oxford 37, Germantown 28

Ripley 10, New Albany 7

Starkville 28, Tupelo 21

Starkville Academy 26, Pillow Academy 22

Vardaman 20, Leake County 6

Water Valley 49, Mantachie 14

West Point 48, Cleveland 14

Idle: Holly Springs

 

