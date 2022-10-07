top story Week 7 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Oct 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The Itawamba High School cheerleaders walk out to great the team before they run onto the field to take on Shannon on Friday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Thursday, Oct. 6Amory 51, Hatley 6Baldwyn 74, Myrtle 6East Union 47, Walnut 20Kossuth 42, Alcorn Central 0Pontotoc 48, South Pontotoc 26Thrasher 19, Ashland 18Tupelo Christian 14, Okolona 12Friday, Oct. 7Aberdeen 40, Nettleton 23Belmont 38, Potts Camp 6Biggersville 54, Smithville 0Booneville 56, Bruce 0Caledonia 43, Tishomingo County 0Carroll Academy 48, Oak Hill Academy 7Choctaw County 40, East Webster 14Corinth 40, Mooreville 0Eupora 30, Calhoun City 18Falkner 36, H.W. Byers 30Germantown 26, Oxford 16Hamilton 62, Ethel 24Houston 39, North Pontotoc 0Itawamba AHS 42, Shannon 20Kemper Academy 28, Hebron Christian 6Lafayette 45, Columbus 13Lake Cormorant 42, Saltillo 18Marshall Academy 36, Winona Christian 14North Sunflower Academy 58, Calhoun Academy 6Ripley 31, New Albany 28Starkville Academy 25, Pillow Academy 12Tupelo 24, Starkville 17Vardaman 49, Leake County 22Water Valley 42, Mantachie 27West Point 42, Cleveland Central 13 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters