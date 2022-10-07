djr-2022-10-08-sport-itawamba-feature-arp1

The Itawamba High School cheerleaders walk out to great the team before they run onto the field to take on Shannon on Friday night.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Thursday, Oct. 6

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus