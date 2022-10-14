FEATURED GAMES
(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)
BALDWYN (6-1, 2-0) AT POTTS CAMP (4-3, 1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Baldwyn: QB Jamaury Marshall is 56 of 98 for 997 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 215 yards, 5 TDs on 33 carries. … WR Hastin Nelson has made 26 catches for 452 yards, 3 TDs. … DL Rodney Stewart has made 54 tackles, 19.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks.
Potts Camp: QB Peyton Aldridge is 52 of 109 for 734 yards, 3 TDs, 8 INTs; he has rushed for 661 yards, 11 TDs on 127 carries. … RB Ryan Jones has rushed for 470 yards, 5 TDs on 60 carries. … DB Drew Hogan has recorded 68 tackles, 2 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Baldwyn beat Myrtle 74-6; Potts Camp lost to Belmont 38-6.
• This is a Division 1-2A game.
• Baldwyn won this game 49-13 last season.
• Baldwyn has a plus-16 turnover ratio.
NEXT UP: Baldwyn at Belmont; Potts Camp at East Union.
CORINTH (4-3, 2-0) AT ITAWAMBA AHS (7-0, 2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Corinth: QB Brawner Cregeen is 37 of 70 for 475 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT. … RB/LB Chris Rodgers has rushed for 278 yards, 8 TDs on 37 carries; on defense, he has 60 tackles, 8 TFL. … WR Broderick Alexander has made 19 catches for 366 yards, 5 TDs.
IAHS: QB Ty Davis is 115 of 176 for 1,627 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB/S Isaac Smith has rushed for 783 yards, 14 TDs on 49 carries; on defense, he has 50 tackles, 5 INTs. … WR/CB Zion Ashby has made 28 catches for 500 yards, 8 TDs; on defense, he has 4 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Corinth beat Mooreville 40-0; IAHS beat Shannon 42-20.
• This is a Division 1-4A game.
• Itawamba won this game 51-27 last year.
• The iAHS defense has notched 13 INTs and 10 fumble recoveries.
NEXT UP: Corinth at Shannon; IAHS at Caledonia.
HAMILTON (7-0, 3-0) AT WEST LOWNDES (5-2, 3-1)
THE PLAYERS
Hamilton: QB Evan Pounders is 46 of 77 for 811 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 400 yards, 9 TDs on 51 carries. … RB Kyzer Verner has rushed for 1,191 yards, 16 TDs on 94 carries. … WR Jacourey Miller has made 16 catches for 268 yards, 4 TDs.
West Lowndes: Stats not available.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Hamilton beat Ethel 62-24; West Lowndes beat French Camp 38-14.
• This is a Division 3-1A game.
• West Lowndes has won four in a row against Hamilton, including 55-13 last year.
• Hamilton averages 388.6 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Hamilton hosts Vardaman; West Lowndes at Ethel.
MADISON CENTRAL (4-2, 2-1) AT TUPELO (7-0, 3-0)
THE PLAYERS
Madison Central: QB Vic Sutton is 67 of 104 for 985 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs. … WR Isaiah Spencer has made 56 catches for 558 yards, 4 TDs. … DL Myles Miller has made 46 tackles, 4 sacks.
Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell is 97 of 157 for 1,526 yards, 18 TDs, 1 INT. … RB Qua Middlebrooks has rushed for 473 yards, 4 TDs on 89 carries. … S Zech Pratt has recorded 32 tackles, 4 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Madison Central lost to Clinton 38-31; Tupelo beat Starkville 24-17.
• This is a Division 2-6A game.
• Madison Central won this game 35-3 last year.
• Tupelo is looking for its first 3-0 start in division since 2018.
NEXT UP: Madison Central hosts Germantown; Tupelo at Murrah.
NOXUBEE COUNTY (4-3, 1-0) AT AMORY (6-1, 2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Noxubee Co.: QB Lamar Stewart is 20 of 45 for 345 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 197 yards, 3 TDs on 24 carries. … RB Martavius Wicks has rushed for 576 yards, 4 TDs on 51 carries. … LB B.J. Payton has recorded 55 tackles, 4 sacks.
Amory: QB Jatarian Ware is 63 of 102 for 1,132 yards, 13 TDs, 3 TDs; he has rushed for 256 yards, 5 TDs on 46 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 679 yards, 14 TDs on 73 carries. … LB Dylan Thompson has made 50 tackles, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Noxubee County beat Kemper County 44-7; Amory beat Hatley 51-6.
• Amory won this game 34-22 last season.
• This is a Division 4-3A game.
• Amory is the Journal’s No. 1-ranked Small School.
NEXT UP: Noxubee County hosts Nettleton; Amory hosts Heidelberg.
ALSO TONIGHT
ASHLAND (1-5, 1-2) AT TUPELO CHRISTIAN (2-4, 2-1)
TCPS edged Okolona 14-12 last week and is in a three-way tie for second places in Division 1-1A. LB Gabe Malone leads the Eagles’ defense with 66 tackles. Ashland is coming off a 19-18 loss to Thrasher.
BELMONT (2-4, 1-1) AT WALNUT (3-4, 0-2)
Walnut is in the midst of a four-game losing streak; the Wildcats fell to East Union last week, 47-20. Belmont snapped its own four-game skid last week with a 38-6 win over Potts Camp. This is a Division 1-2A game.
BIGGERSVILLE (6-0, 3-0) AT H.W. BYERS (4-2, 1-2)
Biggersville, the Journal’s No. 4 Small School, has won 11-straight regular season games dating to last season. The Lions beat H.W. Byers 41-0 last year. This is a Division 1-1A game.
BOONEVILLE (3-4, 0-1) AT ALCORN CENTRAL (1-6, 0-2)
RB Zion Nunn is a double threat for Booneville on offense. The sophomore has rushed for 656 yards and 10 TDs, plus he’s made 14 catches for 208 yards, 1 TD. Alcorn Central has not beaten Booneville since 1994, a string of 19 losses. This is a Division 1-3A game.
CALEDONIA (2-5, 1-1) AT MOOREVILLE (0-7, 0-2)
Mooreville is off to its worst start since 2002, when it began the season 0-8. The Troopers are allowing 44.4 points per game, and they’ve been shut out three times. Caledonia is coming off a 43-0 win over Tishomingo County. This is a Division 1-4A game.
CLINTON (4-2, 3-0) AT OXFORD (3-3, 1-2)
Clinton is tied with Tupelo for first place in Division 2-6A. The Arrows beat Madison Central 38-31 last week, while Oxford lost to Germantown, 26-16. Clinton’s offense is led by RB Jakobe Calvin, who has rushed for 719 yards, 13 TDs on 108 carries.
EAST UNION (2-5, 2-0) AT MYRTLE (2-4, 0-2)
East Union has won two in a row after an 0-5 start and is tied with Baldwyn for first in Division 1-2A. The Urchins have won both of their previous meetings against Myrtle, including a 49-0 romp last season.
FALKNER (3-3, 2-1) AT SMITHVILLE (1-6, 0-3)
Falkner knocked off H.W. Byers last week, 36-30. Smithville has lost three in a row, including a 54-0 setback to Biggersville last week. This is a Division 1-1A game.
FRENCH CAMP (2-5, 1-2) AT VARDAMAN (6-1, 3-0)
Vardaman is tied with Hamilton for first in Division 3-1A. The Rams are seeking their first 4-0 start in division since 2016. French Camp won this game last year, 39-25.
HATLEY (2-5, 0-2) AT NETTLETON (5-2, 0-1)
Nettleton is led by freshman QB Braylen Williams, who has passed for 1,564 yards, 16 TDs, 4 INTs. He also leads the team in rushing with 610 yards, 8 TDs on 87 carries. Nettleton lost its Division 4-3A opener last week to Aberdeen, 40-23.
KOSSUTH (5-2, 2-0) AT WATER VALLEY (3-3, 1-0)
Kossuth is riding a four-game winning streak heading into this Division 1-3A showdown. QB Jack Johnson leads the Aggies, with 898 yards, 4 TDs through the air. He’s also rushed for 566 yards, 9 TDs. Water Valley is coming off a big win, toppling previously unbeaten Mantachie 42-27.
LAFAYETTE (3-4, 2-1) AT NEW HOPE (3-3, 1-2)
Lafayette rolled past Columbus 45-13 last week as QB Charlie Fair passes for 266 yards and 4 TDs. For the season, Fair has passed for 1,327 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs. New Hope beat Greenville 26-0 last week. This is a Division 1-5A game.
LAKE CORMORANT (3-4, 2-1) AT WEST POINT (4-2, 3-0)
West Point sits atop the Division 1-5A standings, while Lake Cormorant is in a three-way tie for second. Lake Cormorant’s offense is led by RB Curdarrius Bullock, who has rushed for 531 yards, 10 TDs. The Gators are 1-12 all time against West Point.
MACON ROAD BAPTIST (TENN.) AT MANTACHIE (6-1)
Mantachie suffered its first loss of the season last week, 42-27 to Water Valley. The Mustangs beat Macon Road Baptist 28-6 last year.
MURRAH (0-7, 0-3) AT STARKVILLE (4-3, 0-3)
Starkville is 0-3 in division for the first time in program history. The Yellowjackets fell to Tupelo last week, 24-17, and are tied with Murrah for last in Division 2-6A.
NORTH PONTOTOC (2-5, 0-2) AT NEW ALBANY (5-2, 1-1)
New Albany is coming off a tough 31-28 loss to Ripley. The Bulldogs passed for 303 yards but were held to 19 rushing yards. North Pontotoc lost 39-0 to Houston last week. This is a Division 2-4A game.
OKOLONA (2-5, 2-1) AT THRASHER (2-5, 1-2)
Thrasher beat Ashland 19-18 last week to pick up its first Division 1-1A win of the season. RB/LB Jude White leads the Rebels with 784 yards, 9 TDs on the ground. On defense, White has made 74 tackles. Okolona lost 14-12 to Tupelo Christian last week.
PONTOTOC (3-4, 1-1) AT HOUSTON (6-1, 2-0)
Houston is tied with Ripley for first in Division 2-4A. The Hilltoppers rolled past North Pontotoc 39-0 last week, and they’re averaging 36.1 points per game. Pontotoc beat rival South Pontotoc 48-26 last week.
RIPLEY (7-0, 2-0) AT SOUTH PONTOTOC (2-5, 0-2)
Ripley has created 27 turnovers and got two last week in a 31-28 win over New Albany. On the other side of the ball, all three of QB Ty Long’s completions went for touchdowns. For the season, he’s completed 40 of 75 passes for 598 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs.
SALTILLO (2-5, 1-2) AT GREENVILLE (0-6, 0-3)
Since winning its Division 1-5A opener, Saltillo has lost two in a row. Greenville is on a 13-game losing skid dating to early last season.
SHANNON (4-3, 1-1) AT TISHOMINGO COUNTY (1-6, 0-2)
Shannon played No. 2 Large School Itawamba AHS tough for a half last week but ultimately lost 42-20. The Red Raiders were without 1,000-yard rusher Kegan Ruff, who left the game after getting injured on his first carry. This is a Division 1-4A game.
OTHER GAMES
Bayou Academy (4-4, 1-2) at Starkville Academy (5-4, 1-2)
Hebron Christian (0-8) at Columbus Christian (4-4)
Humphreys Academy (3-5, 1-4) at Calhoun Academy (3-5, 1-3)
Kirk Academy (1-7, 0-3) at Marshall Academy (5-3, 1-1)
Oak Hill Academy (3-5) at Central Holmes Christian (3-5)
Brad Locke
