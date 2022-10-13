Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
TONIGHT'S GAMES
(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)
EAST WEBSTER (4-3) AT ABERDEEN (5-2)
THE PLAYERS
East Webster: QB Kaleb Warnock is 43 of 89 for 561 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 517 yards, 11 TDs on 78 carries. … ATH Briceton Johnson has 683 all-purpose yards, 8 total TDs; on defense, he has made 18 tackles. … LB Thomas Gregg has made 39 tackles, 6 TFL.
Aberdeen: QB Jermaine Strong is 69 of 130 for 983 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs; he has rushed for 406 yards, 7 TDs on 53 carries. … RB Christopher Holliday has rushed for 264 yards, 2 TDs on 49 carries. … WR M.L. Fort has made 28 catches for 406 yards, 7 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, East Webster lost to Choctaw County 40-14; Aberdeen beat Nettleton 40-23.
• These teams met for the first time last year, with Aberdeen winning 33-16.
• East Webster has lost three of its last four games.
• Aberdeen can match last year’s win total with a victory tonight.
NEXT UP: East Webster hosts Eupora; Aberdeen at Hatley.
ROSA FORT (2-5, 1-1) AT HOLLY SPRINGS (1-5, 0-1)
This is a Division 2-3A game. Holly Springs was last on the field two weeks ago, when it lost 54-0 to Independence. Last week, Rosa Fort also lost to Independence, 38-14.
Brad Locke
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.