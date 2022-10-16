Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Tupelo (8-0): Beat Madison Central 34-0. This week: at Murrah.
2. Itawamba AHS (8-0): Beat Corinth 28-6. This week: at Caledonia.
3. Starkville (5-3): Beat Murrah 49-13. This week: at Oxford.
4. West Point (5-2): Beat Lake Cormorant 36-0. This week: hosts Greenville.
5. Ripley (8-0): Beat South Pontotoc 42-7. This week: hosts Houston.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (7-1): Beat Noxubee County 38-22. This week: Idle.
2. Baldwyn (7-1): Beat Potts Camp 59-0. This week: at Belmont (Thur.).
3. Kossuth (6-2): Beat Water Valley 22-20. This week: hosts Mantachie.
4. Biggersville (7-0): Beat H.W. Byers 63-6. This week: at Falkner.
5. Hamilton (8-0): Beat West Lowndes 41-36. This week: hosts Vardaman.
LOOKING BACK
William Wilkinson nailed a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Oxford a critical 24-22 win over Division 2-6A foe Clinton. … Tupelo tossed its fourth shutout of the season, rolling past Madison Central 34-0 to take sole possession of first place in 2-6A at 4-0. … Hamilton edged West Lowndes 41-36 to earn its first 8-0 start since 1984. … Kossuth held on late to beat Water Valley 22-20. The Aggies are alone in first place in 1-3A at 3-0.
LOOKING AHEAD
Oxford (4-3, 2-2) hosts Starkville (4-3, 1-3) in the Little Egg Bowl. Starkville’s lone regular season loss last year came against Oxford, 42-35. … Houston (7-1, 3-0) visits Ripley (8-0, 3-0) in a 2-4A showdown. … Another first-place battle will take place in 3-1A when Hamilton (8-0, 4-0) hosts Vardaman (7-1, 4-0).
STAR POWER
Tupelo QB Jeremiah Harrell completed 15 of 17 passes for 198 yards, 3 TDs in a 34-0 win over Madison Central. … Baldwyn QB Jamaury Marshall had another efficient outing, completing 7 of 10 passes for 148 yards, 2 TDs in a 59-0 win against Potts Camp. … Houston RB Jordan Pratt rushed for 126 yards on 12 carries, and his teammate Jamal Cooperwood rushed for 100 yards, 2 TDs on 21 carries in an 18-0 win over Pontotoc. … New Albany QB Braden Shettles was 17 of 22 for 309 yards, 4 TDs in a 42-7 win over North Pontotoc.
Brad Locke
