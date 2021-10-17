djr-2021-10-16-sport-pottcamp-edwards-twp1

Potts Camp defensive back Mario Edwards gets an first quarter interception Friday night to help the Cardinals put points on the board in the first half.

HOW THEY FARED

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. West Point (5-2): Beat Lake Cormorant 40-21. This week: at Greenville.

2. Lafayette (6-2): Beat New Hope 51-0. This week: at Cleveland Central

3. Oxford (5-3): Lost to Clinton 23-6. This week: at Starkville.

4. Starkville (8-0): Beat Murrah 50-0. This week: hosts Oxford.

5. Tupelo (5-3): Lost to Madison Central 35-3. This week: hosts Murrah.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Baldwyn (7-1): Beat Potts Camp 49-13. This week: hosts Belmont.

2. Kossuth (6-2): Beat Water Valley 34-20. This week: at Mantachie.

3. East Webster (5-3): Lost to Aberdeen 33-16. This week: at Eupora.

4. Tupelo Christian (5-2): Beat Ashland 63-0. This week: at Thrasher.

5. Mantachie (6-2): Beat Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.) 28-6. This week: hosts Mantachie.

LOOKING BACK

With a 34-22 win, Amory knocked off Noxubee County for the first time since 2011 to move to 3-0 and taking full control in Division 4-3A. ...Kossuth ran past Water Valley, 34-20, as the Aggies move into the driver’s seat in Division 1-3A at 3-0. ...Clinton handed Oxford a 23-6 loss, which marks the Chargers’ first division loss since 2018, breaking a 20-game win streak in division play. … Baldwyn clinched its 21st consecutive playoff berth and head coach Michael Gray’s 100th win with a 49-13 win over Potts Camp.

LOOKING AHEAD

Caledonia visits Itawamba AHS in a defacto Division 1-4A championship game. Both teams are 3-0 in division play. … North Pontotoc takes on county and Division 2-4A rival Pontotoc as both teams jockey for playoff position down the stretch. … The Little Egg Bowl rivalry is reignited as Oxford travels to Starkville. The game was cancelled last season due to COVID. … Houston hosts Division 2-4A frontrunner, Ripley, in a matchup of two powerful running games.

STAR POWER

Houston QB Red Parker had 155 rushing yards and 4 TDs in a 34-27 win over Pontotoc on Thursday. … Biggersville’s Zae Davis had 69 yards and 1 TD on 5 carries, a 25-yard TD reception and 2 INTs, one returned 56 yards for a TD in a 41-0 win over H.W. Byers. ...Kossuth QB Jack Johnson was 2 of 7 for 29 yards, 1 TD, while rushing for 139 yards and 3 TDs in a 34-20 win over Water Valley.

