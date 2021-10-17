With a 34-22 win, Amory knocked off Noxubee County for the first time since 2011 to move to 3-0 and taking full control in Division 4-3A. ...Kossuth ran past Water Valley, 34-20, as the Aggies move into the driver’s seat in Division 1-3A at 3-0. ...Clinton handed Oxford a 23-6 loss, which marks the Chargers’ first division loss since 2018, breaking a 20-game win streak in division play. … Baldwyn clinched its 21st consecutive playoff berth and head coach Michael Gray’s 100th win with a 49-13 win over Potts Camp.
Caledonia visits Itawamba AHS in a defacto Division 1-4A championship game. Both teams are 3-0 in division play. … North Pontotoc takes on county and Division 2-4A rival Pontotoc as both teams jockey for playoff position down the stretch. … The Little Egg Bowl rivalry is reignited as Oxford travels to Starkville. The game was cancelled last season due to COVID. … Houston hosts Division 2-4A frontrunner, Ripley, in a matchup of two powerful running games.
Houston QB Red Parker had 155 rushing yards and 4 TDs in a 34-27 win over Pontotoc on Thursday. … Biggersville’s Zae Davis had 69 yards and 1 TD on 5 carries, a 25-yard TD reception and 2 INTs, one returned 56 yards for a TD in a 41-0 win over H.W. Byers. ...Kossuth QB Jack Johnson was 2 of 7 for 29 yards, 1 TD, while rushing for 139 yards and 3 TDs in a 34-20 win over Water Valley.