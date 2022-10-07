Week 8 high school football schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 7, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Jeremiah Harrell and Tupelo will host defending Class 6A state champion Madison Central on Friday. Thomas Wells Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Thursday, Oct. 13East Webster at AberdeenRosa Fort at Holly SpringsFriday, Oct. 14Ashland at Tupelo ChristianBaldwyn at Potts CampBayou Academy at Starkville AcademyBelmont at WalnutBiggersville at H.W. ByersBooneville at Alcorn CentralCaledonia at MoorevilleCalhoun City at BruceClinton at OxfordCorinth at Itawamba AHSEast Union at MyrtleFalkner at SmithvilleFrench Camp at VardamanHamilton at West LowndesHatley at NettletonHebron Christian at Columbus ChristianHumphreys Academy at Calhoun AcademyKirk Academy at Marshall AcademyKossuth at Water ValleyLafayette at New HopeLake Cormorant at West PointMacon Road Baptist (Tenn.) at MantachieMadison Central at TupeloMurrah at StarkvilleNorth Pontotoc at New AlbanyNoxubee County at AmoryOak Hill Academy at Central Holmes ChristianOkolona at ThrasherPontotoc at HoustonRipley at South PontotocSaltillo at GreenvilleShannon at Tishomingo County Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters