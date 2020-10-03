WEEK 8
(Week 6 for MHSAA teams)
Thursday, Oct. 8
Baldwyn at Biggersville
Belmont at Booneville
Pontotoc at South Pontotoc
Friday, Oct. 9
Aberdeen at Hatley
Alcorn Central at Amory
Bayou Academy at Starkville Academy
Caledonia at Mooreville
Carroll Academy at Oak Hill Academy
Coldwater at Ashland
Corinth at Noxubee County
DeSoto (Ark.) at Hebron Christian
Eupora at Calhoun City
Falkner at H.W. Byers
Houston at Choctaw County
Itawamba AHS at Shannon
Kossuth at Nettleton
Lafayette at Center Hill
Lake Cormorant at West Point
Magnolia Heights at Marshall Academy
Mantachie at Potts Camp
New Albany at North Pontotoc
Oxford at DeSoto Central
Saltillo at New Hope
Senatobia at Holly Springs
Thrasher at Myrtle
Tishomingo County at Ripley
Tupelo Christian at Hamilton
Walnut at East Union
West Lowndes at Smithville
Open: Bruce, Calhoun Academy, Starkville
Canceled: East Webster at J.Z. George, Okolona at Vardaman, Tupelo at Southaven