WEEK 8

(Week 6 for MHSAA teams)

Thursday, Oct. 8

Baldwyn at Biggersville

Belmont at Booneville

Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Friday, Oct. 9

Aberdeen at Hatley

Alcorn Central at Amory

Bayou Academy at Starkville Academy

Caledonia at Mooreville

Carroll Academy at Oak Hill Academy

Coldwater at Ashland

Corinth at Noxubee County

DeSoto (Ark.) at Hebron Christian

Eupora at Calhoun City

Falkner at H.W. Byers

Houston at Choctaw County

Itawamba AHS at Shannon

Kossuth at Nettleton

Lafayette at Center Hill

Lake Cormorant at West Point

Magnolia Heights at Marshall Academy

Mantachie at Potts Camp

New Albany at North Pontotoc

Oxford at DeSoto Central

Saltillo at New Hope

Senatobia at Holly Springs

Thrasher at Myrtle

Tishomingo County at Ripley

Tupelo Christian at Hamilton

Walnut at East Union

West Lowndes at Smithville

Open: Bruce, Calhoun Academy, Starkville

Canceled: East Webster at J.Z. George, Okolona at Vardaman, Tupelo at Southaven

