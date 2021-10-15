djr-2021-10-16-sport-feature-twp2

Baldwyn High School cheerleader Kayleigh Gates, 15, leads out the team before their game with Potts Camp on Friday night.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Thursday

Houston 34, Pontotoc 27

Kossuth 34, Water Valley 20

Rosa Fort 38, Holly Springs 6

Friday

Aberdeen 33, East Webster 16

Amory 34, Noxubee County 22

Baldwyn 49, Potts Camp 13

Bayou Academy 31, Starkville Academy 21

Belmont 34, Walnut 13

Biggersville 41, H.W. Byers 0

Booneville 40, Alcorn Central 6

Caledonia 61, Mooreville 41

Calhoun City 46, Bruce 0

Calhoun Academy 42, Humphreys Academy 16

Clinton 23, Oxford 6

East Union 49, Myrtle 0

French Camp 39, Vardaman 25

Itawamba AHS 51, Corinth 27

Lafayette 51, New Hope 0

Madison Central 35, Tupelo 3

Mantachie at Macon Road Baptist (Tn.)

Marshall Academy 21, Kirk Academy 18

Nettleton 51, Hatley 7

North Pontotoc 24, New Albany 14

Oak Hill Academy 42, Central Holmes 24

Saltillo 27, Greenville 24

Shannon 48, Tishomingo County 0

Smithville 29, Falkner 0

South Pontotoc at Ripley

Starkville 50, Murrah 0

Thrasher at Okolona

Tupelo Christian 63, Ashland 0

West Lowndes 55, Hamilton 13

West Point at Lake Cormorant

 

