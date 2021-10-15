Week 8 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Daily Journal Oct 15, 2021 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Baldwyn High School cheerleader Kayleigh Gates, 15, leads out the team before their game with Potts Camp on Friday night. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Rally Newsletter: Get our weekly Friday Football recap sent to your inbox ThursdayHouston 34, Pontotoc 27Kossuth 34, Water Valley 20Rosa Fort 38, Holly Springs 6FridayAberdeen 33, East Webster 16Amory 34, Noxubee County 22Baldwyn 49, Potts Camp 13Bayou Academy 31, Starkville Academy 21Belmont 34, Walnut 13Biggersville 41, H.W. Byers 0Booneville 40, Alcorn Central 6Caledonia 61, Mooreville 41Calhoun City 46, Bruce 0Calhoun Academy 42, Humphreys Academy 16Clinton 23, Oxford 6East Union 49, Myrtle 0French Camp 39, Vardaman 25Itawamba AHS 51, Corinth 27Lafayette 51, New Hope 0Madison Central 35, Tupelo 3Mantachie at Macon Road Baptist (Tn.)Marshall Academy 21, Kirk Academy 18Nettleton 51, Hatley 7North Pontotoc 24, New Albany 14Oak Hill Academy 42, Central Holmes 24Saltillo 27, Greenville 24Shannon 48, Tishomingo County 0Smithville 29, Falkner 0South Pontotoc at RipleyStarkville 50, Murrah 0Thrasher at OkolonaTupelo Christian 63, Ashland 0West Lowndes 55, Hamilton 13West Point at Lake Cormorant Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags West Point Cormorant School Northeast Mississippi Thrasher Tupelo Football Score Macon Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists