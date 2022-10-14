top story Week 8 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Oct 14, 2022 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Members of the Shannon football team watch the Homecoming events from the locker room prior to the start of their game against Itawamba Friday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Thursday, Oct. 13Aberdeen 48, East Webster 14Rosa Fort 58, Holly Springs 14Starkville 49, Murrah 13Friday, Oct. 14Amory 38, Noxubee County 22Baldwyn 59, Potts Camp 0Belmont 32, Walnut 26Biggersville 63, H.W. Byers 6Booneville 47, Alcorn Central 0Caledonia42, Mooreville 0Calhoun Academy 50 Humphreys Academy 40Calhoun City 39, Bruce 0Central Holmes Christian 49, Oak Hill Academy 35Columbus Christian 62, Hebron Christian 8East Union 48, Myrtle 17Hamilton 41, West Lowndes 36Houston 18, Pontotoc 0Itawamba AHS 28, Corinth 6Kossuth 22, Water Valley 20Lafayette 34, New Hope 14Marshall Academy 54, Kirk Academy 20Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering 30, Mantachie 12Nettleton 42, Hatley 7New Albany 42, North Pontotoc 7Okolona 44, Thrasher 6Oxford 24, Clinton 22Ripley 42, South Pontotoc 7Saltillo 35, Greenville 8Shannon 46, Tishomingo County 6Smithville 32, Falkner 14Starkville Academy 27, Bayou Academy 6Tupelo 34, Madison Central 0Tupelo Christian 35, Ashland 6Vardaman 14, French Camp 10West Point 36, Lake Cormorant 0 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Northeast Mississippi Football Score School Humphreys Academy Tupelo Calhoun Academy Memphis Academy West Point Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters