Houston's EJ Stovall brings in a pass from quarterback Red Parker and takes it into the endzone to score at the 8:50 mark in the second quarter bringing the Hilltoppers with within three at 14-17 Friday night.
Oxford kept itself in the thick of the Division 2-6A title chase with a 42-35 win over previously unbeaten Starkville. Those two teams are now tied for first with Madison Central. … Itawamba AHS clinched the 1-4A crown with a 28-14 win over Caledonia. … East Union beat Potts Camp 37-12 for its fourth-straight win.
Pontotoc (5-4, 3-1) visits Ripley (8-1, 4-0) with the Division 2-4A title on the line. … Tupelo (6-3, 2-3) visits Clinton (4-4, 3-2) in a game it must win in order to remain in the playoff hunt in 2-6A. … Tupelo Christian (6-2, 5-0) can clinch the 1-1A title by beating Smithville (7-1, 4-1). … Shannon (4-5, 3-1), which has won four of its last five, hosts Caledonia (7-2, 3-1).
Ripley’s Immanuel Griffin rushed for 358 yards and scored 7 touchdowns – both school records – in a 52-44 win over 2-4A foe Houston. He had 6 rushing TDs and a 50-yard TD catch. … Baldwyn QB Jamaury Marshall completed 7 of 10 passes for 176 yards and 2 TDs in a 42-14 win over Belmont. … Kossuth QB Jack Johnson rushed for 135 yards and 3 TDs on just 7 carries in the Aggies’ 39-0 win over Mantachie. … Tae Chandler had 70 yards, 2 TDs rushing and 100 yards, 1 TD receiving, plus he recovered a fumble on defense as Itawamba AHS beat Caledonia 28-14.