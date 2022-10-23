3. Starkville (6-3): Beat Oxford 47-28. This week: at Germantown.
4. West Point (6-2): Beat Greenville 40-8. This week: at Saltillo.
5. Ripley (8-1): Lost to Houston 28-21. This week: at Pontotoc (Thur.).
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (8-1): Beat Heidelberg via forfeit. This week: at Nettleton (Thur.).
2. Baldwyn (8-1): Beat Belmont 57-6. This week: hosts East Union (Thur.).
3. Kossuth (7-2): Beat Mantachie 35-8. This week: hosts Hatley (Thur.).
4. Biggersville (8-0): Beat Falkner 55-0. This week: hosts Okolona.
5. Hamilton (9-0): Beat Vardaman 37-34. This week: at Leake County.
LOOKING BACK
In a battle for supremacy in Division 3-1A. Hamilton held on to beat Vardaman 37-34. The Lions are 9-0 for the first time since 1982, when they went 13-0 and won a state championship. … Houston edged Ripley 28-21 to take sole possession of first place in 2-4A. … Starkville kept its playoff hopes alive with a 47-28 road win against Oxford. The Yellowjackets and Chargers are now tied for fifth place in 2-6A. … Shannon is now in second place in 1-4A after beating Corinth 34-28 in overtime.
LOOKING AHEAD
Teams in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A will play on Thursday this week, with everyone else playing Friday. The big matchup Friday will be Tupelo (9-0, 5-0) hosting Clinton (5-3, 4-1), with the 2-6A lead at stake. …Amory (8-1, 3-0) visits rival Nettleton (6-3, 1-2) in a 4-3A showdown on Thursday. … Baldwyn (8-1, 4-0) will host East Union (4-5, 4-0) on Thursday with the 1-2A title on the line.
STAR POWER
LB Zach Harris made 14 tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown as Itawamba AHS beat Caledonia 34-7. … Kossuth RB Reece Crum rushed for 106 yards and a TD on just five carries in a 35-8 win over Mantachie. … Starkville QB Trey Petty threw for 264 yards, 3 TDs and added another 3 rushing TDs in a 47-28 win at Oxford. … Brewer Bailey rushed for 171 yards, 2 TDs on 11 carries, threw a TD pass, and made 3 tackles as Tupelo Christian beat Thrasher 38-0.
Brad Locke
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.