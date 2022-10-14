agate Week 9 high school football schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Jaycob Hawkes and Mantachie travel to Kossuth on Friday. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Oct. 20Baldwyn at BelmontFriday, Oct. 21Aberdeen at HatleyAlcorn Central at Middleton (Tenn.)Ashland at OkolonaBaldwyn at BelmontBiggersville at FalknerBruce at Choctaw CountyCalhoun Academy at Manchester AcademyCleveland Central at LafayetteCorinth at ShannonDeer Creek at Hebron ChristianEupora at East WebsterGreenville at West PointHeidelberg at AmoryHolly Springs at ByhaliaHouston at RipleyItawamba AHS at CaledoniaMantachie at KossuthMooreville at Tishomingo CountyMyrtle at WalnutNettleton at Noxubee CountyNew Albany at South PontotocOak Hill Academy at Marshall AcademyPontotoc at North PontotocPotts Camp at East UnionSaltillo at ColumbusSmithville at H.W. ByersStarkville at OxfordStarkville Academy at Washington AcademyThrasher at Tupelo ChristianTupelo at MurrahVardaman at HamiltonWater Valley at BoonevilleIdle: Calhoun City Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Academy Tupelo Cricket Transports Ancient History Aeronautics Valley H.w. Christian Byers Calhoun City Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters