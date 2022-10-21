top story agate Week 9 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Ryan Alsup leads the Amory Panthers onto the field Friday night before their game with Noxubee County in Amory. Thomas Wells Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Oct. 20Baldwyn 57, Belmont 6Friday, Oct. 21Aberdeen 42, Hatley 0Alcorn Central at Middleton (Tenn.)Biggersville 55, Falkner 0Choctaw County 41, Bruce 0Columbus 28, Saltillo 11Deer Creek 52, Hebron Christian 6East Union 50, Potts Camp 33Eupora 26, East Webster 19Hamilton 37, Vardaman 34Holly Springs at ByhaliaHouston 28, Ripley 21Itawamba AHS 34, Caledonia 7Kossuth 35, Mantachie 8Lafayette 35, Cleveland Central 15Manchester Academy 56, Calhoun Academy 14Marshall Academy 40, Oak Hill Academy 0Myrtle at WalnutNew Albany 56, South Pontotoc 14Noxubee County 58, Nettleton 21Okolona 28, Ashland 0Pontotoc 21, North Pontotoc 13Shannon 34, Corinth 28 (OT)Smithville 28, H.W. Byers 22Starkville 47, Oxford 28Starkville Academy 39, Washington School 21Tishomingo County 33, Mooreville 24Tupelo 42, Murrah 6Tupelo Christian 38, Thrasher 0Water Valley 47, Booneville 21West Point 40, Greenville 8 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Football Score Northeast Mississippi School Tupelo Alcorn Central West Point Water Valley Tenn. Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters