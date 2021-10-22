Week 9 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Houston's Red Parker peeks out from the tunnel before running onto the field prior to kickoff against Ripley on Friday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Rally Newsletter: Get our weekly Friday Football recap sent to your inbox ThursdayMooreville 69, Tishomingo County 33FridayAberdeen 51, Hatley 0Alcorn Central 40, Middleton (Tenn.) 12Baldwyn 42, Belmont 14Biggersville 64, Falkner 16Water Valley 56, Booneville 27Byhalia 20, Holly Springs 0Choctaw County 62, Bruce 7Columbus 21, Saltillo 3East Union 37, Potts Camp 12East Webster 42, Eupora 14Hamilton 19, Vardaman 13Itawamba AHS 28, Caledonia 14Kossuth 39, Mantachie 0Lafayette 28, Cleveland Central 18Manchester Academy 42, Calhoun Academy 20Myrtle 33, Walnut 16Noxubee County 46, Nettleton 24Oak Hill Academy 20, Marshall Academy 14Okolona 32, Ashland 0Oxford 42, Starkville 35»RECAP: Oxford hands Starkville its first lossPontotoc 26, North Pontotoc 13Ripley 52, Houston 44»RECAP: Griffin runs into record books in Ripley winShannon 58, Corinth 28South Pontotoc 49, New Albany 34Smithville 43, Byers 12»RECAP: Noles overcome early mistakes against ByersStarkville Academy 42, Washington School 0Tupelo 35, Murrah 0»RECAP: Defense gives spark as Tupelo snaps losing skidTupelo Christian 47, Thrasher 6West Point 42, Greenville 8Idle: Amory, Calhoun City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists