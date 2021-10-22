djr-2021-10-23-sport-houston-feature-arp2

Houston's Red Parker peeks out from the tunnel before running onto the field prior to kickoff against Ripley on Friday night.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Thursday

Mooreville 69, Tishomingo County 33

Friday

Aberdeen 51, Hatley 0

Alcorn Central 40, Middleton (Tenn.) 12

Baldwyn 42, Belmont 14

Biggersville 64, Falkner 16

Water Valley 56, Booneville 27

Byhalia 20, Holly Springs 0

Choctaw County 62, Bruce 7

Columbus 21, Saltillo 3

East Union 37, Potts Camp 12

East Webster 42, Eupora 14

Hamilton 19, Vardaman 13

Itawamba AHS 28, Caledonia 14

Kossuth 39, Mantachie 0

Lafayette 28, Cleveland Central 18

Manchester Academy 42, Calhoun Academy 20

Myrtle 33, Walnut 16

Noxubee County 46, Nettleton 24

Oak Hill Academy 20, Marshall Academy 14

Okolona 32, Ashland 0

Oxford 42, Starkville 35

»RECAP: Oxford hands Starkville its first loss

Pontotoc 26, North Pontotoc 13

Ripley 52, Houston 44

»RECAP: Griffin runs into record books in Ripley win

Shannon 58, Corinth 28

South Pontotoc 49, New Albany 34

Smithville 43, Byers 12

»RECAP: Noles overcome early mistakes against Byers

Starkville Academy 42, Washington School 0

Tupelo 35, Murrah 0

»RECAP: Defense gives spark as Tupelo snaps losing skid

Tupelo Christian 47, Thrasher 6

West Point 42, Greenville 8

Idle: Amory, Calhoun City

 

