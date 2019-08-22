Tishomingo Co. at Tupelo Christian

THE PLAYERS

Tishomingo Co.: DE Jim Riley brings good size at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds. … Blake Counce and Connor Pannell will both get snaps at QB. … Senior Adrian Roncahohn anchors the O-line.

TCPS: QB Khi Holiday passed for 2,051 yards, 25 TDs last year and rushed for 721 yards, 8 TDs. … LB Tucker Huggins had a team-high 82 tackles. … DL Justin Huggins made 49 tackles, 9 sacks.

FOUR DOWNS

• Tishomingo Co. went 2-9 last season; TCPS went 7-5.

• This is the first meeting between the teams.

• TCPS is without starting RB Josh Berry (broken collarbone).

• The Braves are without ATH Shelton Oaks (back) and RB Brian Scales (broken collarbone).

NEXT UP: Tishomingo Co. hosts McNairy Central (Tenn.); TCPS at Oak Hill Academy.

