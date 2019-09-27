TONIGHT’S FEATURED GAMES
HOUSTON (5-0) AT ITAWAMBA AHS (5-0)
THE PLAYERS
Houston: QB Red Parker has completed 27 of 64 passes for 502 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; he has rushed for 300 yards, 6 TDs. … RB Bobby Townsend has rushed for 363 yards, 2 TDs on 47 carries. … LB Allen Robertson has made 60 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 sacks.
IAHS: RB Ike Chandler has rushed for 1,029 yards, 11 TDs on 93 carries. … QB Daeveon Sistrunk has completed 23 of 37 passes for 328 yard, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; he has rushed for 403 yards, 9 TDs. … LB Anthony Dilworth has 44 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Houston beat Eupora, 25-0; IAHS beat Senatobia, 23-21.
• Houston won last year’s meeting, 34-28.
• IAHS and Houston are both seeking a 6-0 start for the first time since 2012.
• These teams average a combined 525 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Houston at Noxubee County; Itawamba AHS at South Pontotoc.
NOXAPATER (4-1, 2-0)
AT TUPELO CHRISTIAN (4-1, 1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Noxapater: QB KD Carter has 673 rushing yards, 14 TDs on 83 carries; he has competed 10 of 21 passes for 137 yards, 3 INTs. … DL Kyler Carter has recorded 21 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF. … RB/S Raheem Hathorn has 203 rushing yards, 1 TD; he has 32 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks.
TCPS: QB Khi Holiday has completed 77 of 128 passes for 1,564 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs; he has 498 rushing yards, 11 TDs on 83 carries. … WR John Avery Herrod has 42 catches for 578 yards, 7 TDs. … WR Noah Foster has 25 catches for 740 yards, 10 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, TCPS beat French Camp, 59-44; Noxapater beat Okolona, 34-0.
• This is the first matchup between the two football programs.
• Noxapater QB KD Carter had a season low in carries (9) and rushing yards (72) last week.
• TCPS QB Khi Holiday leads the state in passing yards, total yards, and passing touchdowns.
NEXT UP: TCPS hosts Hamilton; Noxapater hosts Nanih Waiya.
SOUTH PANOLA (5-0) AT STARKVILLE (3-2)
THE PLAYERS
South Panola: RB Janari Dean has rushed for 788 yards, 5 TDs on 55 carries. … QB Anterrio Draper has completed 35 of 54 passes for 684 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 273 yards, 5 TDs. … LB Jaqualian Gillespie has recorded 48 tackles, 2 INTs.
Starkville: QB Luke Altmyer has completed 80 of 118 passes for 1,016 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs. … WR Joshua Aka has 21 catches for 324 yards, 4 TDs. … DT Jaylan Ware has recorded 36 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, South Panola beat Clarksdale, 39-6; Starkville beat Meridian, 57-0.
• Starkville beat South Panola in the 6A playoffs last season, 37-7.
• South Panola is averaging nearly 350 rushing yards per game.
• This is the Division 2-6A opener for both teams.
NEXT UP: South Panola hosts Clinton; Starkville hosts Germantown.
TUPELO (2-2) AT HERNANDO (2-2)
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: QB Jake Weir has completed 44 of 73 passes for 703 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT. … RB David Hayes has 501 rushing yards, 4 TDs on 90 carries. … WR Jaycob Horn has 16 catches for 344 yards, 3 TDs; he has 91 rushing yards, 2 TDs on 18 carries.
Hernando: QB Zach Wilcke has completed 48 of 102 passes for 853 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs. … WR Kris Sides has 16 catches for 387 yards, 4 TDs. … LB Shawn Wade has recorded 48 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF.
FOUR DOWNS
• This is the Division 1-6A opener for both teams, who are both coming off an open week.
• In last year’s matchup, Tupelo beat Hernando, 43-31.
• Tupelo is 6-0 against Hernando since the teams started playing as division foes in 2013.
• In last year’s game, Tupelo racked up 624 yards of offense and 6 sacks on defense.
NEXT UP: Tupelo hosts Olive Branch; Hernando at Southaven.
WEST POINT (4-1) AT LAFAYETTE (3-1)
THE PLAYERS
West Point: QB/RB Brandon Harris has rushed for 544 yards, 13 TDs on 88 carries. … RB Dantariyus Cannon has rushed for 329 yards, 1 TD on 36 carries. … TE T.J. Anderson has made 7 catches for 193 yards, 2 TDs.
Lafayette: QB Tyrus Williams has rushed for 362 yards, 3 TDs on 42 carries. … LB Mario Wilbourn has recorded 32 tackles, 2 sacks. … DB Demarcus Williams has made 30 tackles, 6 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, West Point beat Noxubee County, 52-7; Lafayette was idle.
• West Point defeated Lafayette twice last year: 14-13 in the regular season, and 27-20 in the playoffs.
• West Point has won 27 consecutive division games.
• This is the Division 1-5A opener for both teams.
NEXT UP: West Point hosts Saltillo; Lafayette at Grenada.
ALSO TONIGHT
Aberdeen (1-4) at Nettleton (3-2)
In last year’s matchup, Aberdeen won, 32-27. Aberdeen has beaten Nettleton 12 straight times, but the Bulldogs have lost four straight and have been outscored 86-0 the last two weeks.
Amory (3-2) at New Albany (4-1)
In his last two games, New Albany QB Charlie Lott has completed 32 of 49 passes for 451 yards, 8 TDs and 1 INT. Amory has won two straight, including a 21-7 win over Class 4A Ripley last week.
Baldwyn (1-3) at Thrasher (0-3)
In its first win of the season last week, Baldwyn racked up 431 yards of offense and five TDs. Thrasher is coming off an open week and has been outscored 73-8 in its last two games.
Bruce (2-3) at Potts Camp (3-2)
Bruce beat Class 4A South Pontotoc, 34-28, in overtime last week. Potts Camp averages 232.4 rushing yards per game. QB Joshua Blake has 697 total offensive yards, 8 TDs.
Calhoun City (3-2) at North Pontotoc (3-2)
Calhoun City defeated defending Class 3A state champion Water Valley last week, 14-7. North Pontotoc lost on the road to Independence, 20-13. The Vikings lost to Water Valley earlier this year, 36-7.
Corinth (3-1) at Charleston (3-2)
Charleston’s two losses have come against North Panola and Scott Central, the defending Class 2A state champion. The Tigers' defense is allowing less than 10 ppg, while Corinth is averaging just over 36 ppg.
East Union (3-2) at Hatley (2-3)
East Union gave up 425 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs last week in a 62-38 loss to East Webster. Hatley could give the Urchins some problems as well, as Nick Washington has 849 rushing yards and 9 TDs.
Grenada (3-1) at Saltillo (1-4)
Grenada is led on defense by MSU commit Emmanuel Forbes (5 INTs). Last week, Saltillo turned the ball over seven times (4 fumbles, 3 INTs) in a 35-20 loss to Booneville.
Mooreville (3-2) at Mantachie (2-2)
Mantachie has lost two straight and is coming off a 34-19 loss to Hatley last week. Mooreville dropped its matchup to New Albany last week, 38-7. That was the Troopers’ lowest scoring output of the season.
Myrtle (1-3) at Biggersville (2-1)
This is the Division 1-1A opener for both teams. This is Myrtle’s first division game in school history after playing as an independent last year. Biggersville is coming off an open week.
Ripley (1-4) at Pontotoc (0-4)
Pontotoc is coming off an open week and has been outscored 131-56 this season. Ripley has lost three straight, but its four losses come by a combined 24 points.
Shannon (1-4) at Okolona (1-3)
Shannon averages 143 rushing yards per game. Sentwali White has rushed for 315 yards and 2 TDs. Okolona averages 115 rushing yards per game and is led by Dykwan Johnson with 170 yards and 2 TDs.
Smithville (3-1, 0-1) at Hamilton (2-3, 1-1)
Smithville, coming off an open week, is still searching for its first Division 2-1A win. Two weeks ago, the Seminoles lost to Noxapater in OT, 22-14. Hamilton grabbed tis first division win last week against Vardaman, 7-0.
South Pontotoc (1-4) at Walnut (4-1)
Walnut has won four straight games and scored 181 points across those games. Junior ATH T.J. Colom leads the team with 917 offensive yards and 14 TDs.
Southaven (1-3) at Oxford (3-1)
This is the Division 1-6A opener for both teams. Both teams have faced Lafayette already this season. Oxford beat Lafayette, 46-7, while Southaven lost, 20-16. Oxford has outscored its last two opponents 79-21.
Tishomingo County (1-4) at Alcorn Central (3-2)
Alcorn Central is averaging 270 rushing yards per game. Kam Rorie has rushed for 510 yards, 3 TDs, while Charlie Staley has rushed for 354 yards, 2 TDs.
Union (4-0) at East Webster (5-0)
East Webster is one of only three undefeated teams left in the area. Union is averaging right at 40 ppg and has outscored its last two opponents 84-24. East Webster scored 62 points in a win last week.
Washington School (2-2) at Starkville Academy (4-1)
The Volunteers have won four straight games. The last two weeks have been nail biters with Starkville Academy winning 33-27 over Magnolia Heights and 20-19 over Leake Academy.
West Lowndes (4-1, 1-1) at Vardaman (0-4, 0-1)
West Lowndes is coming off its first loss of the season, 35-24, to Nanih Waiya last week. Vardaman lost to Hamilton, 7-0, last week. The Rams have been outscored 92-0 in their last three games.
OTHER GAMES
Belmont (1-4) at Red Bay, Ala. (4-0)
Byers (2-1) at Coldwater (0-4)
Calhoun Academy (4-1, 0-0) at North Sunflower Academy (2-2, 1-1)
Falkner (0-3) at Ashland (0-4)
Oak Hill Academy (1-4) at Marshall Academy (3-2)
Columbus Christian Academy (3-2) at Hebron Christian (2-4)
OPEN: Booneville, Holly Springs, Kossuth
Dalton Middleton, Brad Locke