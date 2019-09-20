TONIGHT'S FEATURED GAMES
EAST WEBSTER (4-0) AT EAST UNION (3-1)
THE PLAYERS
East Webster: QB Steven Betts has completed 17 of 45 passes for 392 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 367 yards, 2 TDs. … RB Tyrik Pittman has rushed for 287 yards, 3 TDs on 39 carries. … LB Kobe Smith has recorded 39 tackles, 8 sacks.
East Union: QB Ty Walton has completed 50 of 91 passes for 815 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs. … RB Colton Plunk has rushed for 549 yards, 5 TDs on 40 carries; he has 9 catches for 212 yards, 4 TDs. … WR Dejuan Hubbard has 14 catches for 273 yards, 6 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, East Webster beat Choctaw County, 23-20; East Union beat Tishomingo County, 48-10.
• This will be the first meeting between the two teams.
• East Webster has a plus-6 turnover margin.
• East Union’s offense is averaging 435 yards per game.
NEXT UP: East Webster hosts Union; East Union at Hatley.
ITAWAMBA AHS (4-0) AT SENATOBIA (3-1)
THE PLAYERS
IAHS: RB Ike Chandler has rushed for 866 yards, 10 TDs on 65 carries. … QB Daeveon Sistrunk has completed 16 of 28 passes for 252 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; he has rushed for 339 yards, 7 TDs. … LB Anthony Dilworth has made 36 tackles.
Senatobia: QB John Michael Foster has completed 37 of 78 passes for 462 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs. … RB Nickisis Sipp has rushed for 341 yards, 5 TDs on 74 carries. … DE Deidrick Orange has made 30 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, IAHS beat New Hope, 38-0; Senatobia lost to Charleston, 14-0.
• These teams last met in 2016, with Senatobia winning, 34-15, in a 4A playoff game.
• Chandler of IAHS has surpassed 200 rushing yards three times this season.
• Senatobia was held to 46 total yards by Charleston last week.
NEXT UP: IAHS hosts Houston; Senatobia at North Panola.
MOOREVILLE (3-1) AT NEW ALBANY (3-1)
THE PLAYERS
Mooreville: QB Dawson Phillips has completed 60 of 110 passes for 941 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs. … ATH Kha’sen Mitchell has rushed for 334 yards, 5 TDs, and he has 353 yards, 2 TDs receiving. … LB Watson Tate has recorded 40 tackles, 4 TFL.
New Albany: QB Charlie Lott has completed 33 of 69 passes for 656 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs. … RB CJ Hill has rushed for 345 yards, 5 TDs on 49 carries. … WR/DB Isaiah Cohran has 339 yards of total offense, and he’s made 2 INTs on defense.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Mooreville beat Belmont, 35-8; New Albany beat Booneville, 42-41.
• This will be the first meeting between the schools in football.
• Mooreville is off to its best start since 2011.
• New Albany has forced 13 turnovers – 8 fumble recoveries, 5 interceptions.
NEXT UP: Mooreville at Mantachie; New Albany hosts Amory.
RIPLEY (1-3) AT AMORY (2-2)
THE PLAYERS
Ripley: RB/LB Jamal Brooks has 697 rushing yards, 7 TDs on 111 carries; he has 33 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks. … LB Shaundell Carter has 32 tackles, 8 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries. … LB Dy’Quez Edgeston has 32 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble.
Amory: QB Hunter Jones has completed 41 of 71 passes for 561 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs; he has 140 rushing yards, 4 TDs on 32 carries. … RB Charleston French has 355 rushing yards, 4 TDs on 67 carries. … WR Jay Hampton has 13 catches for 302 yards, 4 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Ripley lost to Saltillo, 36-28; Amory beat Aberdeen, 35-0.
• Amory has forced 10 turnovers while only turning the ball over 5 times.
• Despite being 1-3, Ripley has outgained opponents by 52 yards per game.
• Ripley’s three losses are by a combined 10 points.
NEXT UP: Ripley at Pontotoc; Amory at New Albany.
WATER VALLEY (3-0) AT CALHOUN CITY (2-2)
THE PLAYERS
Water Valley: QB Jacob Truss has completed 26 of 53 passes for 360 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; he has 124 rushing yards, 2 TDs on 25 carries. … WR Martavius Rockett has 13 catches for 198 yards, 2 TDs. … RB Dre McCray has 105 rushing yards, 1 TD on 21 carries.
Calhoun City: RB Kody Townsend has 286 rushing yards, 4 TDs on 33 carries. … DB Chardarius Hill has 11 tackles, 3 INTs, 2 defended passes. … DB Jobi Cook has 21 tackles, 3 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Water Valley beat Bruce, 48-0; Calhoun City lost to North Panola, 26-8.
• Water Valley’s defense is allowing less than 7 points per game.
• Calhoun City’s two losses are to undefeated Class 3A opponents Houston and North Panola.
• This is Calhoun City’s fourth straight Class 3A opponent.
NEXT UP: Water Valley at Winona; Calhoun City at North Pontotoc.
ALSO TONIGHT
Alcorn Central (3-1) at Potts Camp (2-2)
The Bears have been strong on the ground this season, averaging 245 rushing yards per game and 7.4 yards per carry. Kam Rorie leads all players with 394 rushing yards, 3 TDs.
Belmont (1-3) at Baldwyn (0-3)
This will be Baldwyn’s fourth-straight game against a Class 3A opponent. Jacolby Williams leads the Bearcats with 17 catches for 376 yards, 3 TDs. On defense, he has 3 INTs.
Booneville (3-1) at Saltillo (1-3)
Booneville is coming off its first loss of the season, while Saltillo is coming off its first win. Booneville’s Davian Price is third in the state with 14 touchdowns – 10 rushing, 3 receiving, 1 on kickoff return.
Calhoun Academy (4-0) at Delta Academy (1-3)
The Cougars are averaging 37.5 points per game this season and have won every game by at least 14 points. Delta Academy beat Hebron Christian, 26-20, last week for its first win.
Corinth (2-1) at Kossuth (2-2)
Kossuth’s Kota Wilhite has been a force this season, racking up 857 yards and 10 TDs on offense, while grabbing 2 INTs on defense. Corinth beat 6A Olive Branch, 36-28, last week, and QB DT Sheffield had 354 total yards and 4 TDs.
Eupora (1-3) at Houston (4-0)
In its last two games, Houston has scored in the last minute of the fourth quarter to beat both New Hope (32-28) and Shannon (18-14), both 4A teams.
French Camp (1-3, 1-0) at Tupelo Christian (3-1, 0-1)
French Camp is allowing over 30 points per game. TCPS, on the other hand, is averaging almost 42 points per game. QB Khi Holiday has 1,621 total yards and 22 TDs, while WR Noah Foster has 679 yards, 7 TDs.
Hatley (1-3) at Mantachie (2-1)
Mantachie suffered its first loss two weeks ago to Smithville and is coming off an open week. Hatley has lost three straight and gave up 46 points to Biggersville last week.
Myrtle (1-2) at Walnut (3-1)
Myrtle's A.I. Nugent has rushed for 546 yards, 10 TDs on 54 carries. For Walnut, RB T.J. Colom has 696 yards of offense and 11 TDs. Walnut is averaging 42.5 points per game and scored 65 points last week.
Nettleton (3-1) at Caledonia (2-2)
Nettleton’s defense is allowing just over 10 points per game. LB Marcus Thomas leads the state in tackles (65), while DB Dedrick Johnson is second in the state in interceptions (4).
New Hope (1-3) at Aberdeen (1-3)
Aberdeen has lost three straight to Amory, South Pontotoc and Caledonia. New Hope has also lost three straight and is giving up more than 30 points per game.
North Pontotoc (3-1) at Independence (2-2)
North Pontotoc QB T.J. Polk has accounted for 566 yards, 9 TDs. Independence has won two straight and is coming off a 45-0 win over Potts Camp. RB Kylan Garrett has 479 rushing yards, 3 TDs.
Okolona (1-2, 0-1) at Noxapater (3-1, 1-0)
Okolona is averaging only 165.4 yards per game this season. Noxapater is coming off an overtime win against Smithville, where QB KD Carter rushed for 225 yards and 3 TDs.
Shannon (1-3) at Louisville (2-2)
Louisville is coming off a 35-7 loss to Starkville. QB Bryandrea Shumaker has passed for 704 yards, 4 TDs. Shannon has lost two straight to 3A powers, Noxubee County and Houston.
South Pontotoc (1-3) at Bruce (1-3)
Both teams were shut out last week. South Pontotoc lost to North Pontotoc, 20-0, while Bruce lost to Water Valley, 48-0. Bruce has been outscored 90-6 the last two weeks.
Starkville (2-2) at Meridian (1-3)
QB Luke Altmyer and the Yellowjackets are averaging 272.8 passing yards per game. Altmyer has thrown for 8 TDs. Meridian has allowed 120 points in the last two weeks and lost three straight.
Starkville Academy (3-1, 1-0) at Leake Academy (1-3, 0-2)
The Volunteers are riding a three-game win streak into the matchup. Both teams have faced and lost to Lamar. Starkville Academy lost, 34-13, while Leake Academy lost, 31-16.
Strayhorn (2-2) at Ashland (0-3)
Ashland is allowing 54 points per game this season and has been shut out twice. Overall, the Blue Devils have been outscored 162-8. Strayhorn has lost two straight.
Vardaman (0-3, 0-0) at Hamilton (1-3, 0-1)
Vardaman has been outscored 85-0 in its last two games but is coming off an open week. Hamilton lost its division opener last week to West Lowndes, 36-0.
West Point (3-1) at Noxubee County (3-1)
Led by Brandon Harris and its strong run game, West Point has defeated 6A schools Horn Lake, Starkville and Tupelo already this season. Class 3A Noxubee is coming off its first loss to Philadelphia, 23-22.
OTHER GAMES
Hebron Christian (2-3, 2-0) at Kemper Academy (0-4)
Holly Springs (1-3) at Coahoma County (1-3)
Lewisburg (1-3) at Tishomingo County (1-3)
Oak Hill Academy (1-3) at Winston Academy (1-3)
Rossville Christian, Tenn. (0-4) at Marshall Academy (2-2)
OPEN: Biggersville, Byers, Falkner, Lafayette, Oxford, Pontotoc, Smithville, Thrasher, Tupelo
Compiled by Dalton Middleton and Brad Locke