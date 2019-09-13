TONIGHT'S FEATURED GAMES
ABERDEEN (1-2) at AMORY (1-2)
THE PLAYERS
Aberdeen: QB C.J. Arnold has completed 17 of 28 passes for 309 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. … RB Johnathan Moore has 21 carries for 135 yards, 3 TDs. … WR Isaac Watson has 6 catches for 164 yards, 1 TD.
Amory: QB Hunter Jones has completed 34 of 59 passes for 439 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 119 yards, 3 TDs on 26 carries. … WR Jay Hampton has made 9 catches for 203 yards, 3 TDs. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 261 yards, 3 TDs on 47 carries.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Aberdeen lost to South Pontotoc, 24-20; Amory lost to Caledonia, 35-21.
• Amory won last year’s meeting, 34-26.
• The A-Game rivalry started in 1935; Amory leads the series, 46-36.
• Aberdeen’s defense is allowing 152 total yards per game.
NEXT UP: Aberdeen hosts New Hope; Amory hosts Ripley.
OXFORD (2-1) AT LAFAYETTE (3-0)
THE PLAYERS
Oxford: QB John Meagher has completed 35 of 63 passes for 475 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 142 yards, 2 TDs on 34 carries. … LB Kiyon Williams has made 22 tackles. … DB Byron Pearson has made 13 tackles, 2 INTs.
Lafayette: QB Tyrus Williams has rushed for 353 yards, 3 TDs on 32 carries. … RB Xzavious Stokes has rushed for 196 yards, 2 TDs on 39 carries. … LB Mario Wilbourn has made 32 tackles, 2 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Oxford beat Grenada, 33-14; Lafayette beat Horn Lake, 28-14.
• Oxford won last year’s meeting, 29-27.
• Oxford has won six of the last seven Crosstown Classics.
• Oxford is No. 3, Lafayette No. 4 in the Daily Journal large school rankings.
NEXT UP: Oxford is idle; Lafayette is idle.
TUPELO CHRISTIAN (3-0) at NANIH WAIYA (1-2)
THE PLAYERS
TCPS: QB Khi Holiday has completed 49 of 82 passes for 1,132 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 203 yards, 7 TDs on 42 carries. … WR Noah Foster has 20 catches for 679 yards, 7 TDs. … DL Tucker Huggins has made 20 tackles.
Nanih Waiya: QB Donovan Turner has completed 19 of 36 passes for 251 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 131 yards, 3 TDs on 43 carries. … RB Shia Moore has rushed for 253 yards, 2 TDs on 39 carries. … LB Tylan Glass has recorded 27 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, TCPS beat Biggersville, 41-26; Nanih Waiya beat Choctaw Central, 27-13.
• Nanih Waiya won last year’s meeting, 55-12.
• This is the Division 2-1A opener for both teams.
• Nanih Waiya is the reigning 1A state champion.
NEXT UP: TCPS hosts French Camp; Nanih Waiya at West Lowndes.
TUPELO (2-1) AT WEST POINT (2-1)
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: QB Jake Weir has completed 27 off 55 passes for 542 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT. … WR Jaycob Horn has totaled 465 offensive yards, 5 TDs. … RB David Hayes has rushed for 453 yards, 4 TDs on 76 carries.
West Point: QB/RB Brandon Harris has rushed for 383 yards, 7 TDs on 60 carries; he has completed 8 of 20 passes for 213 yards, 2 TDs. … RB Dantariyus Cannon has rushed for 329 yards, 1 TD on 36 carries. … TE TJ Anderson has 4 catches for 121 yards, 2 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo beat Neshoba Central, 24-6; West Point beat Starkville, 41-35.
• Tupelo and West Point last played in 2004, with West Point winning, 20-13.
• West Point rushed for 396 yards and 5 TDs against Starkville.
• Tupelo allowed only 152 yards against Neshoba Central, including 129 rushing yards.
NEXT UP: Tupelo is idle; West Point at Noxubee County.
SHANNON (1-2) at HOUSTON (3-0)
THE PLAYERS
Shannon: RB Sentwali White has rushed for 234 yards, 2 TDs on 38 carries. … LB Devin Walker has recorded 14 tackles. … LB Luther Foster has recorded 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 INT.
Houston: QB Red Parker has completed 19 of 38 passes for 366 yards, 3 TDs; he has rushed for 225 yards, 5 TDs. … LB Allen Robertson has recorded 36 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks. … DL Rish Alford has recorded 23 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Shannon lost to Noxubee County, 22-14; Houston beat New Hope, 32-28.
• Shannon was the first team to score on Noxubee County all season.
• Houston overcame a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat New Hope last week.
• Houston’s defense is allowing just over 10 ppg and has recorded 7 sacks and 5 INTs.
NEXT UP: Shannon at Louisville; Houston hosts Eupora.
ALSO TONIGHT
Adamsville, Tenn. (0-4) at Kossuth (1-2)
The Aggies are looking to rebound off two losses to Class 4A teams. RB Kota Wilhite has totaled 600 offensive yards, 7 TDs on 72 touches. On defense, he has 18 tackles and 1 INT.
Alcorn Central (2-1) at Falkner (0-2)
In two games, Falkner has been outscored 78-6, but the Eagles are coming off a bye week. Alcorn Central suffered its first loss of the season last week to Walnut, 48-16.
Baldwyn (0-2) at Nettleton (2-1)
Nettleton’s defense, led by Marcus Thomas and Davis Oswalt, is allowing just over a touchdown per game. Baldwyn is coming off a bye week after a big loss to Booneville in Week 2. Nettleton won this matchup last season, 30-2.
Belmont (1-2) at Mooreville (2-1)
This is the first time Mooreville has started the season 2-1 since 2011. QB Dawson Phillips passed for 320 yards, 3 TDs, and 2 INTs last week. RB Kha’sen Mitchell had 263 total yards, 1 TD.
Bruce (1-2) at Water Valley (2-0)
Water Valley’s defense is allowing only 10 points per game and is coming off a bye week. On offense, QB Jacob Truss has totaled 390 yards and 4 TDs.
Calhoun City (2-1) at North Panola (3-0)
Calhoun City is coming off a close win, and the Wildcats are allowing less than 10 points per game on defense. North Panola’s offense (30 ppg) has three players with over 200 rushing yards.
Choctaw County (1-2) at East Webster (3-0)
East Webster is allowing only 6 points per game this season and shut out Vardaman last week. The Wolverines already have 12 sacks and 6 interceptions, led by LB Kobe Smith with 7 sacks.
DeSoto Central (2-1) at Pontotoc (0-3)
Pontotoc’s offense finally got on the board last week, but was beat in overtime, 43-42. DeSoto Central QB Jason Curry has passed for 352 yards, 6 TDs, and 3 INTs.
French Camp (0-3) at Okolona (1-1)
This is the division opener for both teams. French Camp is allowing 37 points per game. Okolona, which is coming off a bye week, is averaging 122 rushing yards per game.
Hamilton (1-2) at West Lowndes (3-0)
The Lions grabbed the first win of the Wade Pierce era last week, 7-0, over Ethel. In the win, Hamilton held Ethel to only 157 yards and grabbed 2 INTs.
Hatley (1-2) at Biggersville (1-1)
Hatley RB Nick Washington has rushed for 690 yards, 7 TDs, which ranks 2nd best in the state. QB Markhel Hunt adds 249 rushing yards, 1 TD.
Louisville (2-1) at Starkville (1-2)
Both teams have already played West Point this season. Louisville won, 38-28, in Week 2, while Starkville lost, 41-35, last week. Starkville was held to three rushing yards in the loss.
Middleton, Tenn. (0-3) at Walnut (2-1)
In the last two weeks, Walnut has outscored its opponents, 88-22, in two wins. Middleton is allowing over 40 points per game and lost to Alcorn Central, 35-28.
New Albany (2-1) at Booneville (3-0)
Both teams pulled out one-point victories last week. Booneville beat Ripley, 27-26, on a last-minute field goal, and New Albany beat Pontotoc, 43-42, in overtime.
New Hope (1-2) at Itawamba AHS (3-0)
In last week’s win, Tae Chandler finished the game with 145 receiving yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, and 1 fumble recovery. RB Ike Chandler has 634 rushing yards, 8 TDs this season.
Noxapater (2-1) at Smithville (3-0)
Smithville’s Octavion Miller and Jabril Smith have combined for 419 rushing yards, 6 TDs. Noxapater QB K.D. Carter has rushed for 369 yards, 9 TDs.
Olive Branch (1-1) at Corinth (1-1)
Corinth is coming off a bye week after its Week 2 loss to Tupelo. In that loss, the Warriors rushed for 380 yards. DT Sheffield had 131 yards, 1 TD while Tam Patterson had 163 yards, 2 TDs.
Potts Camp (2-1) at Independence (1-2)
The Cardinals have a strong rushing attack that averages 223 yards per game. QB Joshua Blake leads all rushers with 273 yards, 4 TDs.
Rosa Fort (2-1) at Holly Springs (1-2)
Rosa Fort has two players that have rushed for over 100 yards this season. Jacarius Vaughn has 224 yards, 1 TD, and Marcus Rule Jr. has 192 yards, 1 TD.
Saltillo (0-3) at Ripley (1-2)
Ripley RB Jamal Brooks accounted for 695 offensive yards and 7 TDs in three games. For Saltillo, QB Jake Prather has passed for 514 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs.
South Pontotoc (1-2) at North Pontotoc (2-1)
The rivals faced off twice last year, with North Pontotoc winning both in the regular season and in the playoffs. Last week against Bruce, Vikings QB T.J. Polk scored five touchdowns.
Tishomingo County (1-2) at East Union (2-1)
Tish. County grabbed its first win of the season last week against Belmont, 17-7. In the last two weeks, East Union has scored 114 points in two blowout wins.
OTHER GAMES
Byers (1-1) at Macon Road Baptist, Tenn. (0-2)
Calhoun Academy (3-0) at Prentiss Christian (1-2) Delta Academy (0-2) at Hebron Christian (2-2)
Magnolia Heights (2-1) at Starkville Academy (2-1)
Marshall Academy (2-1) at Kirk Academy (0-3)
Tunica Academy (2-1) at Oak Hill Academy (1-2)
Open: Ashland, Mantachie, Myrtle, Thrasher, Vardaman
Dalton Middleton and Brad Locke