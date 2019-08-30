TONIGHT'S FEATURED GAMES
BALDWYN (0-1) AT BOONEVILLE (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Baldwyn: QB Maddux Richey has completed 12 of 20 passes for 139 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. … WR/DB Jacolby Williams has 3 catches for 103 yards, 1 TD; has 1 INT on defense. … LB Joseph Harper has made 16 tackles, 3 TFL.
Booneville: QB John Daniel Deaton has completed 15 of 26 passes for 168 yards, 2 TDs. … ATH Davian Price has 47 yards, 1 TD rushing and 76 yards, 1 TD receiving. … LB Armoni Grizzard has 4 tackles, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Baldwyn lost to Kossuth, 34-33; Booneville beat Mooreville, 32-20.
• Booneville beat Baldwyn in last year’s Skunk Bowl, 48-0.
• Booneville is the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked small school.
• Baldwyn has lost nine straight non-division games.
NEXT UP: Baldwyn is idle; Booneville at Ripley.
HATLEY (1-0) AT SMITHVILLE (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Hatley: RB Nick Washington has rushed for 153 yards, 3 TDs on 13 carries. … QB Markhel Hunt has rushed for 108 yards, 1 TD on 6 carries. … LB Heyden Parker has made 10 tackles.
Smithville: RB Jabril Smith has rushed for 118 yards, 2 TDs on 19 carries. … QB Octavion Miller has completed 3 of 8 passes for 55 yards, and he has rushed for 54 yards on 13 carries. … LB Blake Williams has made 8 tackles, 2 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Hatley beat Hamilton, 35-7; Smithville beat Belmont, 12-0.
• Smithville beat Hatley last year, 13-7.
• Smithville is the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked small school.
• Hatley rushed for 327 yards last week.
NEXT UP: Hatley hosts Nettleton; Smithville at Mantachie.
NEW ALBANY (1-0) AT ITAWAMBA AHS (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
New Albany: QB Charlie Lott has completed 4 of 8 passes for 89 yards, 2 TDs; also has 1 TD rushing. … RB C.J. McKinney has rushed for 95 yards, 1 TD on 5 carries. … LB Hunter Hodges has made 7 tackles.
Itawamba AHS: RB Ike Chandler has rushed for 276 yards, 5 TDs on 16 carries. … QB Daeveon Sistrunk has rushed for 118 yards, 1 TD on 10 carries. … LB Anthony Dilworth has recorded 15 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, New Albany beat East Union, 40-7; IAHS beat Amory, 46-28.
• IAHS beat New Albany last year, 43-37.
• IAHS has won seven straight in the series.
• New Albany is seeking its first 2-0 start since 2011.
NEXT UP: New Albany hosts Pontotoc; IAHS at Saltillo.
Oxford (1-0) at Starkville (0-1)
THE PLAYERS
Oxford: QB John Meagher has completed 12 of 17 passes for 148 yards, 1 TD. He also has 37 rushing yards, 1 TD. … ATH J.J. Pegues has 75 total yards, 2 TDs. … DB Scott Norphlet has 5 tackles, 1 INT.
Starkville: QB Luke Altmyer has completed 16 of 29 passes for 170 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. … WR Joshua Aka has 6 catches for 61 yards, 1 TD. … DE Ahmir Taylor has 6 tackles, 2 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Oxford beat Northwest Rankin, 43-7; Starkville lost to Brandon, 27-21.
• Starkville beat Oxford in last year’s Little Egg Bowl, 56-7.
• Starkville is the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked large school; Oxford is ranked No. 3.
• Oxford rushed for 157 yards last week; Starkville rushed for 85 yards.
NEXT UP: Oxford hosts Grenada; Starkville at West Point.
Tupelo (0-1) at Corinth (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: RB David Hayes has rushed for 186 yards, 2 TDs on 29 carries. … QB Jake Weir has completed 11 of 25 passes for 128 yards. … WR Trip Wilson has 4 catches for 46 yards.
Corinth: RB Tam Patterson has rushed for 89 yards, 2 TDs on 15 carries. … QB D.T. Sheffield has rushed for 49 yards, 1 TD on 7 carries. … RB Nazarius Jones has rushed for 50 yards on 7 carries.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo lost to South Panola, 21-15; Corinth beat Shannon, 35-0.
• Tupelo beat Corinth in last year’s matchup, 35-29, in overtime.
• Dating back to last season, Tupelo has lost four straight games.
• Corinth held Shannon to only 21 net yards last week.
NEXT UP: Tupelo hosts Neshoba Central; Corinth is idle.
ALSO TONIGHT
Aberdeen (1-0) at Caledonia (0-1)
In its 21-8 loss to New Hope last week, Caledonia had 171 rushing yards but only 64 passing yards and an INT. Aberdeen’s defense looked strong and shut out Okolona, 26-0.
Alcorn Central (1-0) at Middleton (Tenn.) (0-1)
In last week’s win over Thrasher, both Kam Rorie (101) and Charlie Staley (125) rushed for over 100 yards. In total, Alcorn Central rushed for 262 yards. Middleton’s defense allowed 41 points.
Ashland (0-1) at Holly Springs (0-1)
Both teams were shut out in the opening week of the season. Ashland lost to Calhoun City, 55-0, while Holly Springs lost to North Side, 42-0. Ashland was held to 27 yards in its loss.
Bruce (0-1) at Vardaman (0-1)
In this matchup last season, Bruce beat Vardaman, 27-12. In the season-opening loss to Myrtle, Vardaman was held to only 2 rushing yards, but QB Britton Bailey threw 2 TD passes.
East Union (0-1) at Myrtle (1-0)
In the season-opening win at Vardaman, Myrtle’s A.I. Nugent totaled 318 yards and 5 TDs. East Union allowed 40 points in its opening loss to New Albany.
Houston (1-0) at Calhoun City (1-0)
Both teams shut out their opponents in Week 1 wins. For Calhoun City, Chardarius Hill and Kody Townsend each had 2 rushing TDs, while Houston scored a TD on offense, defense and special teams.
J.Z. George (1-0) at Hamilton (0-1)
In its 20-0 season opening win, J.Z. George RB Deriaun Townsend rushed for 181 yards, 2 TDs. Hamilton allowed five rushing touchdowns and nearly 220 rushing yards in last week’s loss to Hatley.
Lafayette (1-0) at Southaven (0-1)
Lafayette issued its usual powerful rushing attack in Week 1, finishing with 278 yards and 4 TDs on the ground. QB Tyrus Williams led that attack with 143 yards, 1 TD.
Mantachie (1-0) at Thrasher (0-1)
Mantachie’s season-opening win ended an 18-game losing streak for the Mustangs. In the win, Mantachie rushed for 187 yards and 4 TDs on 32 carries.
Mooreville (0-1) at Nettleton (1-0)
Mooreville’s Kha’sen Mitchell scored three touchdowns last week, two on the ground and one on a punt return. Nettleton pitched a Week 1 shutout and grabbed 4 INTs and 2 sacks.
New Hope (1-0) at Shannon (0-1)
Shannon was held to only 21 net yards in a 35-0 loss to Corinth last week, while New Hope only had 148 yards in a 21-8 win over Caledonia.
North Pontotoc (1-0) at Water Valley (1-0)
Both teams escaped Week 1 with one-point wins. North Pontotoc beat Saltillo, 7-6, while Water Valley beat Ripley, 14-13. QB T.J. Polk had 162 yards, 1 TD for the Vikings.
Pontotoc (0-1) at Senatobia (1-0)
Last week was Pontotoc’s first season-opening loss since 2015. Last year, Pontotoc beat Senatobia twice – 23-14 in the regular season, and 31-6 in the playoffs.
Potts Camp (0-1) at Byers (1-0)
Byers won its season opener over Bluff City (Tenn.), 48-40. Its 48 points was the most points Byers has scored in a game since 2014. Potts Camp was beat by Tipton-Rosemark (Tenn.), 29-6.
Ripley (0-1) at Kossuth (1-0)
In Ripley's loss to Water Valley last week, RB Jamal Brooks rushed for 208 yards and 2 TDs. In Kossuth’s win over Baldwyn, RB Kota Wilhite totaled 274 yards, 4 TDs and grabbed an INT.
Saltillo (0-1) at Amory (0-1)
In its loss to Itawamba AHS, Amory’s defense allowed 394 rushing yards and 6 TDs. Saltillo’s defense allowed 260 total yards and only 1 TD.
Shaw (1-0) at East Webster (1-0)
In East Webster’s 35-6 win over South Pontotoc, the Wolverines scored a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams. To add to it, kicker Parker Burleson made 2 FGs.
South Pontotoc (0-1) at Belmont (0-1)
South Pontotoc’s defense held strong last week, allowing only two touchdowns and 169 total yards. Belmont was held scoreless last week in a 12-0 loss to Smithville.
Tupelo Christian Prep (1-0) at Oak Hill Academy (0-1)
Tupelo Christian QB Khi Holiday totaled 404 yards and 6 TDs (3 passing, 3 rushing) last week in a blowout win. WR Noah Foster caught two touchdowns and finished with 190 receiving yards.
West Point (1-0) at Louisville (0-1)
This is the second straight week West Point will face a defending state champion after defeating Horn Lake 34-6 last week. Louisville was held scoreless last week in a 2-0 loss to Noxubee County.
OTHER GAMES
Calhoun Academy (1-0) at Hebron Christian (0-1)
Marshall Academy (0-1) at Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.) (0-0)
Starkville Academy (0-1) at French Camp (0-1)
OPEN: Biggersville, Okolona
Dalton Middleton and Brad Locke