TONIGHT'S FEATURED GAMES
ALCORN CENTRAL (3-3) AT BOONEVILLE (4-1)
THE PLAYERS
Alcorn Central: RB Kam Rorie has rushed for 612 yards, 3 TDs on 99 carries. … RB/DB Charlie Staley has rushed for 404 yards, 2 TDs on 62 carries; he has 21 tackles, 2 INTs on defense. … LB Blake Doran has 15 tackles, 3 TFL.
Booneville: QB John Daniel Deaton has completed 55 of 92 passes for 797 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs. … ATH Davian Price has rushed for 606 yards, 11 TDs on 87 carries; he has 11 catches for 285 yards, 3 TDs. … DL J.D. Nanney has 36 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Alcorn Central lost to Tishomingo County, 35-0; Booneville was idle.
• Booneville won last year’s meeting, 46-0.
• This is the Division 1-3A opener for both teams.
• Alcorn Central is averaging 254.8 rushing yards per game but just 25.7 passing.
NEXT UP: Alcorn Central hosts Amory (Thur.); Booneville at Belmont (Thur.).
EAST WEBSTER (6-0) AT CALHOUN CITY (3-3)
THE PLAYERS
East Webster: QB Steven Betts has completed 28 of 66 passes for 515 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 866 yards, 9 TDs on 110 carries. … RB Tyrik Pittman has rushed for 452 yards, 5 TDs on 59 carries. … LB Kobe Smith has recorded 57 tackles, 13 TFL, 9.5 sacks.
Calhoun City: ATH Tukie Hill has rushed for 285 yards, 3 TDs on 63 carries; he has recorded 17 tackles, 4 INTs. … LB Emariun Clayton has recorded 45 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT. … ATH Kody Townsend has rushed for 332 yards, 4 TDs on 42 carries; he has recorded 26 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, East Webster beat Union, 27-20; Calhoun City lost to North Pontotoc, 7-6.
• This is the Division 2-2A opener for each team.
• Calhoun City has won seven straight games against East Webster, including a 35-6 win last year.
• East Webster QB Steven Betts has rushed for 499 yards, 7 TDs the last two weeks.
NEXT UP: East Webster hosts J.Z. George (Thur.); Calhoun City at Eupora (Thur.).
HOUSTON (5-1) AT NOXUBEE COUNTY (3-3)
THE PLAYERS
Houston: RB Bobby Townsend has rushed for 456 yards, 2 TDs on 57 carries. … DE Rish Alford has 47 tackles, 8 sacks. … LB/RB Allen Robertson has 62 tackles, 5 sacks; he has rushed for 199 yards, 2 TDs on 18 carries.
Noxubee County: QB Marlon Windham has completed 94 of 176 passes for 1,188 yards, 5 TDs, 8 INTs; he has rushed for 319 yards on 49 carries. … WR Jeffery Malone has 22 catches for 400 yards, 3 TDs. … LB Trillo Brown has recorded 45 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Houston lost to Itawamba AHS, 38-14; Noxubee County lost to Greenwood, 40-19.
• These teams last met in 2016, with Noxubee County winning, 41-7.
• This is the Division 4-3A opener for both squads.
• Noxubee County has a minus-5 turnover margin.
NEXT UP: Houston hosts Choctaw County; Noxubee County at Corinth.
KOSSUTH (2-3) AT AMORY (4-2)
THE PLAYERS
Kossuth: RB Kota Wilhite has rushed for 672 yards, 8 TDs on 108 carries; he has 13 catches for 222 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Chandler Moody has made 37 tackles, 4.5 sacks. … DB Martin Merritt has 37 tackles, 2 INTs.
Amory: QB Hunter Jones has completed 66 of 111 passes for 941 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 149 yards, 6 TDs on 35 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 555 yards, 5 TDs on 108 carries. … WR Jay Hampton has made 19 catches for 461 yards, 6 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Kossuth was idle; Amory beat New Albany, 35-14.
• These teams last met in 2005, with Amory winning 19-14.
• This is the Division 1-3A opener for both teams.
• Amory has a plus-7 turnover margin.
NEXT UP: Kossuth hosts Nettleton (Thur.); Amory at Alcorn Central (Thur.).
OLIVE BRANCH (3-2, 1-0) AT TUPELO (3-2, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Olive Branch: RB Preston Jeffries has rushed for 511 yards, 6 TDs on 97 carries. … RB Gary Banks II has rushed for 633 yards, 8 TDs on 89 carries. … DB Javien Adams has recorded 35 tackles, 4 INTs.
Tupelo: QB Jake Weir has completed 58 of 93 passes for 952 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT. … WR Trip Wilson has 19 catches for 362 yards, 4 TDs. … LB Justin Wilson has recorded 58 tackles, 1 sack.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo beat Hernando, 42-21; Olive Branch beat DeSoto Central, 31-12.
• Olive Branch LB Jevon Banks and OL Xavier Hill are both Dandy Dozen selections.
• These teams last played in 2015, with Tupelo winning 35-28.
• Tupelo QB Jake Weir passed for a career-high 4 TDs last week along with 249 yards.
NEXT UP: Tupelo hosts Southaven; Olive Branch hosts Horn Lake.
ALSO TONIGHT
Aberdeen (1-5) at Choctaw County (3-3)
This is the Division 4-3A opener for both teams. Aberdeen has not scored in three straight games and has been outscored 129-0 across that span.
Biggersville (3-1, 1-0) at Ashland (0-5, 0-1)
Biggersville defeated Myrtle last week in the division opener, 46-20. RB Goldman Butler has 622 rushing yards, 11 TDs this season. Ashland lost to Falkner last week, 42-26.
Caledonia (3-2) at Shannon (2-4)
This is the Division 2-4A opener for both teams. Shannon is coming off a 46-0 win over Okolona last week. Caledonia is coming off an open week but is 0-2 when traveling this season.
Coldwater (1-4, 1-0) at Baldwyn (2-3, 1-0)
Baldwyn has won two straight games and opened up Division 1-1A play last week with a 61-0 win over Thrasher. WR/DB Jacolby Williams had 2 receiving TDs and 1 INT returned for a TD last week.
Eupora (1-5) at Bruce (3-3)
This is the Division 2-2A opener for both teams. Bruce has won two straight games. The Trojans defeated Class 4A South Pontotoc, 36-24, before beating Potts Camp last week, 49-6.
Falkner (1-3, 1-0) at Myrtle (1-4, 0-1)
Falkner got its first win of the season last week against Ashland, 42-26. Myrtle dropped its division opener to Biggersville, 46-20, and has lost four straight and given up 185 points across that span.
Germantown (3-2, 0-1) at Starkville (4-2, 1-0)
Starkville QB Luke Altmyer has passed for 1,137 yards, 11 TDs and 4 INTs this year. Four receivers have multiple TDs in Rufus Harvey (4), Joshua Aka (4), Orien Thompson (3) and Jatavious Lucius (2).
Independence (4-2) at Holly Springs (2-3)
Independence’s defense has already recorded 39 sacks this season. LB Javion McKinney has 8.5, while LB Triston Newson has 8. That defense has pitched three shutouts in the last four games.
Itawamba AHS (6-0) at South Pontotoc (1-5)
This is the Division 2-4A opener for both teams. IAHS RB Ike Chandler has rushed for 1,251 yards and 12 TDs already. The Indians average 316 rushing yards per game.
Kemper Academy (1-3, 1-0) at Calhoun Academy (5-1, 1-0)
Calhoun Academy played its lowest scoring game of the season last week in a win over North Sunflower Academy, 22-6. Kemper is coming off an open week.
Lafayette (3-2, 0-1) at Grenada (4-1, 1-0)
Grenada’s Emmanuel Forbes has 5 INTs and 4 passes defended this season. Lafayette has only thrown 1 TD this season but has rushed for 12. Lafayette has lost two straight.
Mantachie (2-3) at East Union (4-2)
This is the Division 1-2A opener for both teams. Mantachie QB Jacob Frazier is responsible for 750 yards and 6 TDs. East Union QB Ty Walton has passed for 1,436 yards and 21 TDs.
Nettleton (4-2) at Belmont (1-5)
This is the Division 1-3A opener for both teams. Nettleton has won three of its last four and beat Aberdeen last week, 43-0. Belmont has lost four straight and given up 33-plus points in each game.
North Pontotoc (4-2) at Ripley (1-5)
This is the Division 1-4A opener for both teams. North Pontotoc is coming off a 7-6 win over Calhoun City last week. QB T.J. Polk and RB Raquan Booth have combined for 1,067 rushing yards and 10 TDs.
Northpoint Christian (2-4) at Hatley (2-4)
Northpoint Christian is coming off a 44-8 win last week over Bolton, Tenn. Hatley has given up 40 or more points twice in the last three weeks and gave up 329 passing yards last week to East Union.
Pontotoc (1-4) at Mooreville (4-2)
This is the Division 2-4A opener for both teams. Pontotoc is coming off its first win of the season, 20-12 over Ripley. In the last two meetings, Pontotoc is 2-0 and outscored Mooreville 94-0.
Saltillo (1-5, 0-1) at West Point (5-1, 1-0)
West Point QB Brandon Harris has completed 14 of 34 passes for 372 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs. He also has 604 rushing yards an 13 TDs. The Green Wave are averaging 259 rushing yards per game.
Smithville (4-1, 1-1) at Vardaman (0-5, 0-2)
Vardaman has been shut out in three of its five games this season. Smithville’s defense is allowing just under 11 points per game and shut out Hamilton last week, 42-0.
Starkville Academy (5-1, 2-0) at Pillow Academy (5-1, 1-0)
Pillow Academy is coming off its first loss of the season, 26-13, to Heritage Academy. Starkville Academy has won five straight games and beat Washington last week, 28-7.
Tishomingo County (2-4) at Corinth (4-1)
This is the Division 1-4A opener for both teams. Since losing in Week 2, Corinth has rolled through Olive Branch 36-28, Kossuth 39-0, and Charleston 34-12.
Walnut (5-1) at J.Z. George (3-3)
Walnut’s offense has been on fire during its five-game win streak. The Wildcats have scored 223 points over the span. J.Z. George shut out Leake County last week, 26-0.
OTHER GAMES
Marshall Academy (4-2, 1-0) at Tunica Academy (3-3, 1-0)
Okolona (1-4, 0-2) at Hamilton (2-4, 1-2)
Rossville Christian, Tenn. (1-5, 0-1) at Oak Hill Academy (1-5, 0-2)
Strayhorn (3-3) at Potts Camp (3-3)
Thrasher (0-4, 0-1) at Byers (2-2, 0-1)
OPEN: Hebron Christian, New Albany, Tupelo Christian
Dalton Middleton, Brad Locke