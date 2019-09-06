TONIGHT'S FEATURED GAMES
BIGGERSVILLE (1-0) at TUPELO CHRISTIAN (2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Biggersville: QB Quinton Knight has completed 5 of 12 passes for 84 yards; he has rushed for 65 yards on 18 carries. … RB Goldman Butler has rushed for 142 yards, 3 TDs on 14 carries. … WR Telick Barnett has made 2 catches for 56 yards.
TCPS: QB Khi Holiday has completed 27 of 47 passes for 730 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 128 yards, 5 TDs. … WR Noah Foster has 12 catches for 512 yards, 6 TDs. … LB Houston Collier has made 15 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Biggersville was idle; TCPS beat Oak Hill Academy, 53-21.
• Biggersville won last year’s meeting, 21-18.
• TCPS is seeking its first 3-0 start in program history.
• Biggersville beat Adamsville (Tenn.), 26-13, in Week 1.
NEXT UP: Biggersville hosts Hatley; TCPS at Nanih Waiya.
KOSSUTH (1-1) at MOOREVILLE (1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Kossuth: QB Brock Seago has completed 18 of 40 passes for 261 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT. … RB Kota Wilhite has rushed for 274 yards, 4 TDs on 32 carries; he has 7 catches for 148 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Ethan Tucker has made 13 tackles, 2 INTs.
Mooreville: ATH Kha’sen Mitchell has rushed for 174 yards, 2 TDs on 25 carries; he has 6 catches for 85 yards. … LB Blake Patterson has made 19 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks. … DT Francisco Garcia has made 13 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Kossuth lost to Ripley, 23-13; Mooreville beat Nettleton, 13-6.
• These teams last met in 2015, with Kossuth winning, 36-26.
• Mooreville’s defense has recorded 8 sacks this season.
• Kossuth has forced seven turnovers over two games.
NEXT UP: Kossuth hosts Adamsville (Tenn.); Mooreville hosts Belmont.
NESHOBA CENTRAL (0-2) at TUPELO (1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Neshoba Central: RB Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 308 yards, 3 TDs on 22 carries. … LB Kelbee Holmes has 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended. … LB Jaharan Griffin has 21 tackles.
Tupelo: RB David Hayes has rushed for 319 yards, 4 TDs on 52 carries. … QB Jake Weir has completed 20 of 41 passes for 402 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT. … LB John Louis Friloux has 17 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo beat Corinth, 38-35; Neshoba Central lost to Germantown, 30-27.
• Tupelo’s Jake Weir and Jaycob Horn connected for 190 yards, 2 TDs last week.
• Neshoba Central is averaging 259 rushing yards per game.
• Tupelo’s defense is allowing 343 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Tupelo at West Point; Neshoba Central at West Lauderdale.
NETTLETON (1-1) at HATLEY (1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Hatley: RB Nick Washington has rushed for 492 yards, 6 TDs on 56 carries. … QB Markhel Hunt has rushed for 153 yards, 1 TD on 20 carries. … LB Heyden Parker has recorded 16 tackles.
Nettleton: QB Graham Gardner has completed 15 of 28 passes for 258 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. … LB Marcus Thomas has 30 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack. … LB Davis Oswalt has 19 tackles, 2 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Hatley lost to Smithville, 33-25; Nettleton lost to Mooreville, 13-6.
• Nettleton won last year’s meeting, 28-27.
• Going back to last season, Nettleton has lost 4 of its last 5 home games.
• Hatley is averaging 359.5 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Hatley at Biggersville; Nettleton hosts Baldwyn.
STARKVILLE (1-1) at WEST POINT (1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Starkville: QB Luke Altmyer has completed 44 of 64 passes for 509 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs. … RB Amariyon Howard has rushed for 159 yards, 1 TD on 24 carries. … DE Ahmir Taylor has 16 tackles, 4 sacks.
West Point: RB Brandon Harris has rushed for 227 yards, 3 TDs on 33 carries. … Dantariyus Cannon has rushed for 193 yards, 1 TD on 16 carries. … TE TJ Anderson has 3 catches for 95 receiving yards, 1 TD.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Starkville beat Oxford, 45-17; West Point lost to Louisville, 38-28.
• Starkville beat West Point in last year’s matchup, 23-7.
• West Point’s defense gave up 341 passing yards and 4 TDs last week.
• Starkville has won four of the last five games against West Point.
NEXT UP: Starkville hosts Louisville; West Point hosts Tupelo.
ALSO TONIGHT
Aberdeen (1-1) at South Pontotoc (0-2)
As division opponents last year, South Pontotoc beat Aberdeen, 58-38. Now in Class 4A, South Pontotoc has been outscored 71-18 in two games. Aberdeen is allowing 14 ppg.
Amory (1-1) at Caledonia (1-1)
In a win over Saltillo last week, QB Hunter Jones also finished with two touchdowns, two passing and two rushing. Armory’s defense is allowing 39 ppg.
Ashland (0-2) at East Union (1-1)
Ashland’s defense has allowed 109 points in two games. Last week, East Union QB Ty Walton had 327 passing yards and 6 TDs.
Bluff City (Tenn.) (0-1) at Potts Camp (1-1)
Six different players have scored rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals. Potts Camps is averaging 221 rushing yards per game is coming off a 54-14 win last week.
Booneville (2-0) at Ripley (1-1)
Booneville’s Davian Price has rushed for 234 yards and 6 TDs this season. Price also has 76 receiving yards and 1 TD. The two teams have not played since 2012.
Bruce (1-1) at North Pontotoc (1-1)
Last week, Bruce shutout rival Vardaman, 34-0. North Pontotoc lost to the defending Class 3A champ Water Valley, 36-7. The Vikings are averaging only 7 ppg.
Choctaw County (1-1) at Calhoun City (1-1)
Led by junior RB Tylan Carter (310 yards, 3 TDs) and sophomore Dicenzo Miller (230 yards, 2 TDs), Choctaw County is averaging 328 rushing yards per game.
Grenada (2-0) at Oxford (1-1)
Oxford QB John Meagher has passed for 319 yards, 1 TD, and 3 INTs in two games. For Grenada, DB Emmanuel Forbes leads the state with 4 INTs, two in each game.
Holly Springs (1-1) at Coahoma AHS (1-1)
Coahoma AHS’ defense has forced eight sacks and grabbed four interceptions in two games this year. Holly Springs is coming off a blowout win over Ashland, 54-8.
Horn Lake (1-1) at Lafayette (2-0)
Both teams have played Cleveland Central already this season. Lafayette won, 35-14, in Week 1, and Horn Lake won, 7-6, last week. Lafayette QB Tyrus Williams has 231 rushing yards, 2 TDs.
Houston (2-0) at New Hope (1-1)
Houston’s defense has allowed only one touchdown this season, and the Hilltoppers have seven sacks, four INTs, and forced four fumbles. Houston won this matchup last year, 47-14.
Itawamba AHS (2-0) at Saltillo (0-2)
IAHS RB Ike Chandler has rushed for 514 yards and 8 TDs. QB Daevean Sistrunk has added 164 yards and 3 TDs. In two games, Saltillo has rushed for 149 yards and 2 TDs.
Noxubee County (2-0) at Shannon (1-1)
Noxubee County has yet to allow a point this season, beating Louisville 2-0 and Columbus 18-0. Last week, the Red Raiders rushed for 357 yards in a 44-21 win over New Hope.
Okolona (0-1) at Thrasher (0-2)
Okolona was shut out in its season opener, but is coming off a bye week. Thrasher is allowing 30 ppg and was beat by Alcorn Central last week, 40-0.
Pontotoc (0-2) at New Albany (1-1)
Pontotoc has yet to score a point this season and is being outscored 54-0. New Albany is averaging 256 yards on offense, but is coming off a 43-21 loss to IAHS.
Smithville (2-0) at Mantachie (2-0)
Mantachie already has more wins this year than it has in the last two season’s combined. Smithville QB Octavion Miller has passed for 250 yards and 4 TDs.
Starkville Academy (1-1) at Noxapater (2-0)
The Volunteers are coming off a 23-0 win over French Camp Academy last week. Noxapater has defeated Choctaw County (Al.) and Eupora to start the season.
Tishomingo County (0-2) at Belmont (1-1)
After dropping its first game to Smithville, Belmont defeated Class 4A South Pontotoc, 36-12, last week. Tish. County has been outscored 99-30.
Vardaman (0-2) at East Webster (2-0)
East Webster’s defense has been lights out to start the season. The Wolverines have allowed only 18 points while tallying up 10 sacks, 7 coming from sophomore Kobe Smith.
Walnut (1-1) at Alcorn Central (2-0)
Alcorn Central is averaging 281 rushing yards per game this season. Senior Kam Rorie has 167 yards, 1 TD, and sophomore Charlie Staley has 147 yards, 1 TD.
OTHER GAMES
Ethel (0-2) at Hamilton (0-2)
Hebron Christian (1-2) at Ben’s Ford (0-1)
Marshall Academy (1-1) at Myrtle (1-1)
Oak Hill Academy (0-2) at Newton County Academy (2-0)
West Memphis (Ark.) (0-3) at Calhoun Academy (2-0)
OPEN: Baldwyn, Byers, Corinth, Falkner
Dalton Middleton and Brad Locke