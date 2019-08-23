KOSSUTH AT BALDWYN
THE PLAYERS
Kossuth: RB Kota Wilhite rushed for 566 yards, 3 TDs last year. … LB Chandler Moody recorded 35 tackles, 2 sacks. … DB Alan Requena recorded 41 tackles, 3 INTs; will also line up at RB.
Baldwyn: RB/LB Kevrick Richey rushed for 253 yards, 3 TDs last year; on defense had 42 sacks. … WR/DB Jacolby Williams had 24 catches for 433 yards, 5 TDs. … DL Joseph Harper recorded 69 tackles, 1 INT, 1 sack.
FOUR DOWNS
• Baldwyn went 3-8 last year; Kossuth went 5-7.
• Kossuth won last year's meeting, 55-19.
• This is the first of four straight Class 3A opponents for Baldwyn this year.
• Kossuth has defeated Baldwyn in four straight seasons. Baldwyn’s last win was in 2012.
NEXT UP: Baldwyn at Booneville; Kossuth hosts Ripley.
SOUTH PANOLA AT TUPELO
THE PLAYERS
South Panola: RB Janari Dean rushed for 2,030 yards, 18 TDs last year. … QB Anterrio Draper accounted for 975 yards, 9 TDs. … LB Jaqualian Gillespie recorded 94 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT.
Tupelo: DB Adam Miller recorded 37 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INTs, and defended 6 passes last year. … RB David Hayes rushed for 306 yards, 2 TDs. … LB John Louis Friloux recorded 43 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Tupelo went 7-5 last year; South Panola went 7-6.
• South Panola won last year's meeting, 21-7.
• MSU commit Janari Dean rushed for a season-high 247 yards against Tupelo last year.
• Trent Hammond is 3-4 against South Panola in six years at Tupelo.
NEXT UP: Tupelo at Corinth; South Panola at Yazoo City.
PONTOTOC AT HOUSTON
THE PLAYERS
Pontotoc: WR Caleb Hobson made 39 catches for 723 yards, 9 TDs last year. … WR Tres Vaughn caught 21 passes for 575 yards, 10 TDs. … LB Jagr Austin made 70 tackles, 11 TFL.
Houston: RB Bobby Townsend rushed for 802 yards, 7 TDs on 89 carries. … DL Rish Alford recorded 111 tackles, 20 TFL, 16 sacks. … DL/LB Allen Robertson made 125 tackles, 25 TFL, 14 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Pontotoc went 11-3 last season; Houston went 11-2.
• Pontotoc won last year’s meeting, 21-7.
• Houston averaged 331.8 rushing yards per game last fall.
• Both teams are breaking in new starting QBs.
NEXT UP: Pontotoc at Senatobia; Houston at Calhoun City.
CORINTH AT SHANNON
THE PLAYERS
Corinth: QB/CB D.T. Sheffield passed for 1,021 yards, 6 TDs last year, rushed for 1,052 yards, 14 TDs; made 9 INTs on defense. … RB Tam Patterson rushed for 1,814 yards, 23 TDs. … DL Deshaun Brooks credited with 108 tackles, 5 sacks.
Shannon: RB Sentwali White rushed for 765 yards, 9 TDs. … LB Detrick Anderson recorded 44 tackles, 11 TFL, 6 sacks, forced 2 fumbles. … DL Deshawn Montgomery made 31 tackles, 7 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Corinth went 11-3 last season; Shannon went 8-4.
• Corinth won last year’s meeting, 29-28.
• Shannon averaged 438 yards of total offense per game last year.
• Corinth recorded 41 sacks last season.
NEXT UP: Corinth hosts Tupelo; Shannon hosts New Hope.
WEST POINT AT HORN LAKE
THE PLAYERS
West Point: QB/RB Brandon Harris rushed for 1,225 yards, 20 TDs last season. … RB/WR Dantariyus Cannon had 899 yards, 5 TDs rushing and 268 yards, 1 TD receiving. … LB Tyron Orr had 66 tackles, 11 TFL, 1 INT.
Horn Lake: DL Josaih Hayes (6-3, 275) and TE Jakivuan Brown (6-2, 227) are both Ole Miss commits.
FOUR DOWNS
• West Point went 14-1 and won the 5A state title last season.
• Horn Lake went 15-0 and won the 6A state title.
• These teams last met in 2004, with West Point winning, 51-15.
• Horn Lake coach Brad Boyette is a Holly Springs native.
NEXT UP: West Point at Louisville; Horn Lake at Cleveland Central.
ALSO TONIGHT
Adamsville (Tenn.) at Biggersville
Biggersville, which won 12 games last year, will be led by QB Quinton Knight. He completed 55 percent of his passes for 895 yards and 15 TDs.
Booneville at Mooreville
Booneville won this matchup last season, 28-14. The Blue Devils return QB John Daniel Deaton, while Mooreville is led by senior ATH Kha’sen Mitchell.
Calhoun City at Ashland
This will be Chad White’s first game as head coach of Calhoun City. The Wildcats went 10-5 last season, while Ashland had a 2-10 record and allowed 42.8 ppg.
East Webster at South Pontotoc
At QB, East Webster’s Steven Betts and South Pontotoc’s Eli Allen both return. Betts had 1,114 yards and 19 TDs last year, while Allen had 852 yards and 12 TDs.
Falkner at Northpoint Christian
RB Zion Grizzard is the only returning player who scored a touchdown for Falkner last year. On defense, Ryan Caviness will lead the Eagles after recording 120 tackles.
Hamilton at Hatley
Hatley won this matchup last year, 59-14. Hatley RB Nick Washington rushed for 1,951 yards and 18 TDs last season. Hamilton RB Ty Hall has over 3,000 rushing yards in his career.
Itawamba AHS at Amory
Itawamba AHS won this matchup last year, 49-30. IAHS’ Ike Chandler returns after rushing for 2,003 yards and 21 TDs. Amory QB Hunter Jones passed for 2,250 yards and 21 TDs.
Lafayette at Cleveland Central
Lafayette won this matchup last year, 48-6. Lafayette returns all five starters on the offensive line from last year and QB Randy Anderson, who accounted for 2,227 yards and 27 TDs.
Lamar School at Starkville Academy
Starkville Academy won this matchup last year, 21-20. The Volunteers return five starters on offense, including three linemen and QB Garrett Lewis.
Mantachie at Oak Hill Academy
Mantachie went winless last season, but it returns senior QB Jacob Frazier. Frazier passed for 883 yards and 5 TDs last year. Oak Hill Academy went 6-6.
Myrtle at Vardaman
This will start Myrtle’s first season of MHSAA division play. The Hawks return RB A.I. Nugent, who rushed for 1,851 yards and 27 TDs in eight games.
Nettleton at Bruce
On paper, Nettleton and Bruce look alike. Both teams had 4 wins last year, and each returns its starting quarterback, most of its offensive line, and seven starters on defense.
New Albany at East Union
New Albany won this matchup last season, 42-12. New Albany has a new QB in Charlie Lott, but it returns a lot of experience at the skill positions.
North Side at Holly Springs
Holly Springs has a dangerous backfield duo. QB Dylan King passed for 1,056 yards and 17 TDs, while RB Kaderrean Lumpkin rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 TDs.
Northwest Rankin at Oxford
Oxford is led offensively by QB John Meagher, who accounted for 2,111 yards and 23 TDs. J.J. Pegues added 16 TDs on offense. On defense, DB Byron Pearson had 7 INTs.
Okolona at Aberdeen
Okolona has nine new starters on offense this season, including all five offensive linemen. For Aberdeen, C.J. Arnold takes over at QB after playing DB last year.
Saltillo at North Pontotoc
North Pontotoc won this matchup last season, 20-3. North Pontotoc will break in a new QB in sophomore T.J. Polk. He will face a Saltillo defense that returns one starter.
Smithville at Belmont
Belmont won this matchup last season, 16-12. Smithville returns QB Octavian Miller and RB Jabril Smith, who combined for 2,415 rushing yards and 38 TDs.
Starkville at Brandon
Two of the top teams and QBs in the state face off in Starkville’s Luke Altmyer and Brandon’s Will Rogers. Rogers is currently committed to Mississippi State.
Thrasher at Alcorn Central
Thrasher won this matchup last season, 46-24. Kam Rorie moves from RB to QB to lead the Bears this season after accounting for 9 TDs.
Walnut at Scotts Hill (Tenn.)
At RB, T.J. Luellen returns after accounting for 1,158 yards and 9 TDs for Walnut. At WR, T.J. Colom is a transfer from Falkner, where he had 1,799 yards and 16 TDs.
Water Valley at Ripley
Water Valley won the Class 3A championship last year. For Ripley, senior RB/LB Jamal Brooks had 829 yards and 8 TDs on offense and 92 tackles on defense.
OTHER GAMES
Coffeeville at Byers
Lee (Ark.) at Calhoun Academy
Marvell Aca. (Ark.) at Hebron Christian
North Delta at Marshall Academy
Tipton-Rosemary (Tenn.) at Potts Camp
Dalton Middleton and Brad Locke