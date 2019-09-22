HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (4-1): Beat Noxubee County 52-7. This week: at Lafayette.
2. Starkville (3-2): Beat Meridian 57-0. This week: hosts South Panola.
3. Oxford (3-1): Idle. This week: hosts Southaven.
4. Lafayette (3-1): Idle. This week: hosts West Point.
5. Tupelo (2-2): Idle. This week: at Hernando.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (5-0): Beat Eupora 25-0. This week: at Itawamba AHS.
2. Booneville (4-1): Beat Saltillo 35-20. This week: idle.
3. Smithville (3-1): Idle. This week: at Hamilton.
4. East Webster (5-0): Beat East Union 62-38. This week: hosts Union.
5. Calhoun City (3-2): Beat Water Valley 14-7. This week: at North Pontotoc.
LOOKING BACK
New Albany won its third straight game with a 38-7 win over Mooreville. The Troopers walked off the field with 8:18 left in the game following an abundance of penalties. … Houston, Itawamba AHS and East Webster each stayed undefeated and moved to 5-0 with wins. … Amory beat Ripley, 21-7, behind two touchdowns by James Spratt. He replaced an injured Hunter Jones in the fourth quarter. … Calhoun City beat the defending Class 3A state champs Water Valley, 14-7, to hand the Blue Devils their first loss of the season.
LOOKING AHEAD
Houston (5-0) travels to Itawamba (5-0) in a matchup of two of the area’s three remaining undefeated teams. … Division play starts in Classes 5A and 6A. Tupelo travels to Hernando, Oxford hosts Southaven, Starkville hosts South Panola and No. 1 West Point travels to No. 4. Lafayette. … Walnut, which has won four straight, will host South Pontotoc in its next-to-last non-division game of the season. Tupelo Christian (4-1, 1-1) will host Noxapater (4-1, 2-0) in a premier Division 1-1A game, while Smithville (3-1, 0-1) will try for its first division win at Hamilton (2-3, 1-1).
STAR POWER
Tupelo Christian QB Khi Holiday accumulated 497 offensive yards and eight touchdowns in a 59-44 win over French Camp. He threw for five touchdowns and rushed for three – 2, 5 and 38 yards. … In a shootout win over East Union, East Webster QB Steven Betts rushed for 273 yards and four touchdowns, then added two touchdown passes. … Davian Price scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one on a fumble recovery, and grabbed two interceptions as Booneville beat Saltillo, 35-20. … For the second week in a row, New Albany QB Charlie Lott tossed four touchdown passes in a win over Mooreville, including three to Isaiah Cohran.