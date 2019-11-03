HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (10-1): Beat New Hope 49-3. This week: at Center Hill.
2. Starkville (9-2): Beat Warren Central 50-24. This week: hosts Clinton.
3. Oxford (9-1): Beat Hernando 36-6. This week: at Tupelo.
4. Itawamba AHS (11-0): Beat Caledonia 57-36. This week: hosts Ripley.
5. Lafayette (8-2): Beat Columbus 27-10. This week: hosts Lake Cormorant.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (7-3): Idle. This week: at Winona.
2. Calhoun City (7-3): Beat J.Z. George 50-7. This week: hosts Strayhorn.
3. Booneville (8-2): Beat Nettleton 49-6. This week: hosts North Panola.
4. East Webster (9-1): Beat Bruce 31-0. This week: hosts Potts Camp.
5. Smithville (7-3): Lost to Nanih Waiya 41-20. This week: at French Camp.
LOOKING BACK
Pontotoc, which started the season 0-4, edged Shannon, 17-14, to secure the No. 2 seed out of Division 2-4A. … Tupelo kept its hopes for a division title alive by beating reigning 6A state champ Horn Lake, 28-20, on the road. … Corinth (9-1) rolled to its eighth-straight win, beating North Pontotoc 40-7. It was the fifth time the Warriors have held an opponent to seven points or less.
LOOKING AHEAD
The playoffs begin for Classes 2A, 3A and 4A. Highlighting the first-round schedule is North Pontotoc at Pontotoc. The county rivals have never met in the playoffs. … Also in 4A, Shannon visits New Albany and Ripley visits Itawamba AHS. … Tupelo will host Oxford for a chance to win the Division 1-6A title. The Wave must win by at least 11 points to earn the tiebreaker. … In 2-1A, Smithville visits French Camp and Tupelo Christian hosts West Lowndes, with a No. 4 playoff seed at stake.
STAR POWER
Tupelo QB Jake Weir completed 18 of 26 passes for 279 yards and 3 TDs in a 28-20 win over Horn Lake. … Tupelo Christian QB Khi Holiday completed 14 of 24 passes for 250 yards and 3 TDs, plus he had 129 yards, 2 TDs rushing in a 49-25 win over Okolona. … Lafayette ATH Randy Anderson rushed for 191 yards and 4 TDs on 15 carries in a 27-10 win over Columbus. … Baldwyn’s Jacolby Williams had a receiving TD, a punt return for TD, and recorded his state-leading 11th interception in a 49-0 win over Falkner.
Brad Locke