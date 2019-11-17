HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (12-1): Beat Provine 49-28. This week: hosts Lafayette.
2. Starkville (11-2): Beat Horn Lake 35-2. This week: hosts Olive Branch.
3. Oxford (11-1): Beat Warren Central 33-14. This week: hosts South Panola.
4. Itawamba AHS (13-0): Beat West Lauderdale 9-7. This week: at Corinth.
5. Corinth (11-1): Beat Rosa Fort 49-6. This week: hosts Itawamba AHS.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (9-3): Beat North Panola 8-6. This week: at Noxubee County.
2. Calhoun City (9-3): Beat South Delta 21-12. This week: at Charleston.
3. East Webster (11-1): Beat Pelahatchie 36-35. This week: at Northside.
4. Tupelo Christian (8-4): Lost to Baldwyn 20-17. This week: Season over.
5. Booneville (8-3): Season over.
LOOKING BACK
East Webster scored two touchdowns in the final 1:36 to beat Pelahatchie, 36-35. Steven Betts threw 2 TD passes sandwiched around a successful onside kick. … Freshman kicker Alex Williamson nailed a 23-yard field goal with 1.6 seconds left to lift Itawamba AHS to a 9-7 win over West Lauderdale in a 4A playoff game. … For the second time this season, Tupelo came up short against South Panola, losing 39-23 in a 6A first-round playoff clash. … Baldwyn held Tupelo Christian’s explosive offense in check in a 20-17 win in the 1A playoffs. The Eagles were held to a season low in points.
LOOKING AHEAD
A huge 4A showdown looms in the third round, as Itawamba AHS visits Corinth. This game will feature two of the best rushing attacks in the area. … Division foes meet again when West Point, the three-time reigning 5A state champ, hosts Lafayette. The Green Wave won the regular-season meeting, 28-24, in comeback fashion. … Oxford and its vaunted defense (10.3 ppg) will face South Panola, which features MSU commit Janari Dean. He rushed for 254 yards and 3 TDs in the win over Tupelo.
STAR POWER
Baldwyn RB Kevrick Richey rushed for 179 yards and scored three second-half touchdowns in his team’s 20-17 win over TCPS. … Lafayette QB Randy Anderson, the Class 5A Mr. Football, rushed for a career-high 301 yards on 39 carries and scored two TDs, and he had a TD pass in a 34-18 win over Holmes County Central. … Houston defensive linemen Rish Alford and Allen Robertson each had 10 tackles and 4 sacks in an 8-6 win over North Panola.
Brad Locke