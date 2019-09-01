HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (1-1): Lost to Louisville 38-28. This week: hosts Starkville.
2. Starkville (1-1): Beat Oxford 45-17. This week: at West Point.
3. Oxford (1-1): Lost to Starkville 45-17. This week: hosts Grenada.
4. Lafayette (2-0): Beat Southaven 20-16. This week: hosts Horn Lake.
5. Corinth (1-1): Lost to Tupelo 38-35. This week: idle.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (2-0): Beat Calhoun City 32-7. This week: at New Hope.
2. Booneville (2-0): Beat Baldwyn 38-12. This week: at Ripley.
3. Calhoun City (1-1): Lost to Houston 32-7. This week: hosts Choctaw County.
4. Smithville (2-0): Beat Hatley 33-25. This week: at Mantachie.
5. Amory (1-1): Beat Saltillo 42-30. This week: at Caledonia.
LOOKING BACK
West Point, the three-time defending Class 5A state champ, lost to 4A champ Louisville, 38-28. It was the most points West Point has allowed in a loss since 2015. … Tupelo went on the road and won a thriller against Corinth, 38-35, with Tanner Goggans drilling a 25-yard field goal with 26 seconds left. … In a top-3 small school battle, No. 1 Houston whipped No. 3 Calhoun City, 32-7. Houston’s defense recorded 8 sacks and 4 turnovers. … Mantachie, which went 0-11 last year, beat Thrasher 40-0 to start 2-0 for the first time since 2013.
LOOKING AHEAD
Starkville visits West Point in their annual rivalry game. Starkville has won four of the last five meetings. … Former division rivals Biggersville and Tupelo Christian clash in a 1A showdown. … Shannon hosts Noxubee County, which has shut out Louisville and Columbus the first two weeks.
STAR POWER
Davian Price rushed for 211 yards and scored all five of Booneville’s touchdowns in a 38-12 win over Baldwyn. … Tupelo QB Jake Weir passed for 273 yards and three TDs in a 38-35 win over Corinth. … East Union QB Ty Walton completed 12 of 19 passes for 327 yards and six TDs in a 61-19 win over Myrtle. … Ripley RB/LB Jamal Brooks rushed for 174 yards and two TDs on 29 carries, and he recorded 2 sacks and an interception on defense in a 23-13 win over Kossuth.
Brad Locke