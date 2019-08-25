HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (1-0): Beat Horn Lake 34-6. This week: at Louisville.
2. Starkville (0-1): Lost to Brandon 27-21. This week: hosts Oxford.
3. Oxford (1-0): Beat Northwest Rankin 43-7. This week: at Starkville.
4. Lafayette (1-0): Beat Cleveland Central 34-14. This week: at Southaven.
5. Corinth (1-0): Beat Shannon 35-0. This week: hosts Tupelo.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (1-0): Beat Pontotoc 26-0. This week: at Calhoun City.
2. Booneville (1-0): Beat Mooreville 32-20. This week: hosts Baldwyn.
3. Calhoun City (1-0): Beat Ashland 55-0. This week: hosts Houston.
4. Smithville (1-0): Beat Belmont 12-0. This week: hosts Hatley.
5. Amory (0-1): Lost to Itawamba AHS 46-28. This week: hosts Saltillo.
LOOKING BACK
In a matchup of defending state champs, West Point ran past Horn Lake, 34-6, behind four rushing touchdowns. … Chad White quickly got his first win as head coach of Calhoun City with a 55-0 rout of Ashland. … Houston broke a three-game skid against Pontotoc by defeating the Warriors, 26-0. … No. 5-ranked large school Corinth held Shannon to 21 net yards of offense in a 35-0 win.
LOOKING AHEAD
In the annual Skunk Bowl, Booneville hosts Baldwyn on Friday. Booneville won last season, 48-0. … Corinth will host Tupelo this week. The Golden Wave have beaten the Warriors each of the last four seasons. … Oxford will travel to Starkville in a matchup of ranked large school teams in the Little Egg Bowl. Starkville won last season, 56-7.
STAR POWER
TCPS QB Khi Holiday finished with 404 yards and 6 TDs (three passing, three rushing) on Thursday night. … In a win over Amory, Itawamba AHS RB Ike Chandler had 16 carries for 297 rushing yards and 5 TDs. … A.I. Nugent scored 5 TDs for Myrtle, four rushing and one receiving, in a win over Vardaman. … Mooreville’s Kha’sen Mitchell scored 3 TDs (two rushing, one punt return), in a loss to Booneville.