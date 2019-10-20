HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (8-1): Beat Grenada 20-13. This week: at Columbus.
2. Starkville (7-2): Beat Madison Central 24-21. This week: at Murrah (Thur.)
3. Oxford (7-1): Beat Horn Lake 14-10. This week: at Olive Branch.
4. Itawamba AHS (9-0): Beat Mooreville 49-28. This week: hosts Pontotoc.
5. Lafayette (6-2): Beat Saltillo 49-0. This week: at New Hope.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Booneville (6-2): Lost to Kossuth 44-43. This week: at Amory.
2. Houston (6-3): Beat Aberdeen 52-6. This week: at Hatley.
3. Calhoun City (6-3): Beat Bruce 50-0. This week: idle.
4. East Webster (7-1): idle. This week: at Eupora.
5. Smithville (6-2): beat Okolona 32-6. This week: hosts TCPS.
LOOKING BACK
Starkville beat Madison Central 24-21 in a matchup of top three teams in the state. Madison Central missed a field goal to tie the game with under a minute left. … Kossuth upset No. 1 small school Booneville, 44-43, in a big Division 1-3A matchup. The Aggies scored a touchdown with 15 seconds left to grab the win. … Lafayette scored 42 points in the second quarter in a 49-0 rout over Saltillo. … Tupelo forced four turnovers in the first quarter and flew past Lewisburg, 43-26, to move to 5-3, 3-1 in Division 1-6A. … Corinth scored 49 first-half points to put itself in the driver’s seat of Division 1-4A with a 56-20 win over New Albany.
LOOKING AHEAD
No. 4-ranked large school Itawamba AHS (9-0, 3-0) hosts Pontotoc (4-4, 3-0) in the de facto Division 2-4A championship. … Both sitting at 4-0 in Division 1-6A, Oxford travels to Olive Branch with the winner taking control of the division. … Booneville (6-2, 2-1) faces a must-win game at Amory (7-2, 3-0) this week after losing to Kossuth. … Smithville and TCPS, both 6-2, 3-2 in Division 2-1A, are likely playing for a playoff spot this week. … East Union will give itself control of Division 1-2A with a win over Potts Camp on Thursday. …
STAR POWER
Baldwyn’s Jacolby Williams grabbed his state-leading eighth interception of the season in a 54-6 win over Ashland. He also had two touchdown receptions and punt return for a touchdown. … In a blowout win over Vardaman, Tupelo Christian QB Khi Holiday finished with 234 passing yards and 4 TDs, and added 245 rushing yards and 2 TDs. … Ike Chandler rushed for 4 TDs and caught a TD in Itawamba AHS’ 49-28 win over Mooreville. Chandler now has 20 rushing TDs this season. … Smithville’s Octavion Miller and Landon McMellon connected for three TD passes in a win over Okolona.