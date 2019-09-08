Lafayette fans

HOW THEY FARED

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Starkville (1-2): Lost to West Point 41-35. This week: hosts Louisville.

2. West Point (2-1): Beat Starkville 41-35. This week: hosts Tupelo.

3. Oxford (2-1): Beat Grenada 33-14. This week: at Lafayette.

4. Lafayette (3-0): Beat Horn Lake 28-14. This week: hosts Oxford.

5. Tupelo (2-1): Beat Neshoba Central 24-6. This week: at West Point.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Houston (3-0): Beat New Hope 32-28. This week: hosts Shannon.

2. Booneville (3-0): Beat Ripley 27-26. This week: hosts New Albany.

3. Smithville (3-0): Beat Mantachie 33-7. This week: hosts Noxapater.

4. Calhoun City (2-1): Beat Choctaw County 24-21. This week: at North Panola.

5. Amory (1-2): Lost to Caledonia 35-21. This week: hosts Aberdeen.

LOOKING BACK

Noah Sisk kicked a 26-yard field goal with under two minutes left to push Booneville over Ripley, 27-26. … No. 2-ranked West Point scored 41 unanswered points and held off a late run to beat No. 1 Starkville, 41-35. … Down 20 points, Houston scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to beat New Hope, 32-28. … New Albany beat Pontotoc, 43-42, in an overtime thriller. Charlie Lott scored a touchdown and C.J. Hill rushed in the game-winning 2-point conversion.  

LOOKING AHEAD

Waves collide as No. 5-ranked Tupelo will make the trip to West Point. … The annual Crosstown Classic gets played this week with undefeated No. 4 Lafayette hosting No. 3 Oxford. … Division play gets started in Class 1A, and No. 3 Smithville will host Noxapater while TCPS will travel to Nanih Waiya. … Amory hosts Aberdeen in the annual A-game. … Starkville looks to rebound off its loss to West Point with a matchup against Louisville.

  STAR POWER

Tupelo Christian QB Khi Holiday finished 22 of 35 passing for 404 yards and 4 TDs, and rushed for 75 yards and 2 TDs. … West Point’s Brandon Harris rushed for 156 yards and accounted for 5 total TDs against Starkville. … In a loss to Booneville, Ripley RB Jamal Brooks totaled 264 yards and three touchdowns. … WR Jaycob Horn led Tupelo to a win with 119 receiving yards, 79 rushing yards, and 40 passing yards with three touchdowns.

