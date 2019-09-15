HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (3-1): Beat Tupelo 37-7. This week: at Noxubee County.
2. Starkville (2-2): Beat Louisville 35-7. This week: at Meridian.
3. Oxford (3-1): Beat Lafayette 46-7. This week: idle.
4. Lafayette (3-1): Lost to Oxford 46-7. This week: idle.
5. Tupelo (2-2): Lost to West Point 37-7. This week: idle.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (4-0): Beat Shannon 18-14. This week: hosts Eupora.
2. Booneville (3-1): Lost to New Albany 42-41. This week: at Saltillo.
3. Smithville (3-1): Lost to Noxapater 22-14 (OT). This week: idle.
4. Calhoun City (2-2): Lost to North Panola 26-8. This week: hosts Water Valley.
5. Tupelo Christian (3-1): Lost to Nanih Waiya 67-28. This week: hosts French Camp.
LOOKING BACK
After beating Pontotoc 43-42 in overtime a week prior, New Albany edged Booneville 42-41. Charlie Lott threw 4 touchdown passes, including a 54-yarder to Cameron Knox for the go-ahead score. … Smithville came up short to Noxapater, 22-14 in overtime, in both teams’ Division 2-1A opener. … West Point steamrolled Tupelo 37-7 in the first meeting between the teams in 15 years. … Houston scored two TDs in the final four minutes to rally past Shannon, 18-14. Tyshun Moore had a 60-yard punt return for touchdown to push the Hilltoppers in front with under a minute left.
LOOKING AHEAD
East Webster (4-0) visits East Union (3-1) in a game that could serve as a preview of a Class 2A playoff matchup come November. …Red-hot Mooreville (3-1), which has won three in a row, travels to New Albany (3-1) in a 4A non-division battle. … Itawamba AHS (4-0) looks to stay unbeaten when it visits Senatobia (3-1), which suffered its first loss on Friday at the hands of Charleston, 14-0.
STAR POWER
Kam Rorie rushed for 227 yards and 2 TDs on 19 carries to lead Alcorn Central past Falkner, 42-19. … Kha’sen Mitchell had 4 TDs – two receiving, one rushing, one on a kickoff return – as Mooreville beat Belmont 35-8. … Linebacker Allen Robertson posted 15 tackles, including 4 tackles-for-loss, in Houston’s win over Shannon. … T.J. Colom rushed for 236 yards and 4 TDs on 12 carries in Walnut’s 65-32 win against Middleton (Tenn.).
Brad Locke