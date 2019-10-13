HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (7-1): Beat Lake Cormorant 27-14. This week: hosts Grenada.
2. Starkville (6-2): Beat Greenville 49-26. This week: hosts Madison Central.
3. Oxford (6-1): Beat DeSoto Central 51-6. This week: at Horn Lake.
4. Itawamba AHS (8-0): Beat Shannon 22-14. This week: at Mooreville.
5. Lafayette (5-2): Beat Center Hill 24-7. This week: hosts Saltillo.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Booneville (6-1): Beat Belmont 35-7. This week: hosts Kossuth.
2. Houston (5-3): Lost to Choctaw County 24-12. This week: hosts Aberdeen.
3. Smithville (5-2): Lost to West Lowndes 18-6. This week: hosts Okolona.
4. Calhoun City (5-3): Beat Eupora 36-0. This week: hosts Bruce.
5. East Webster (7-1): Beat J.Z. George 41-6. This week: idle.
LOOKING BACK
Tupelo beat Southaven in a shootout, 35-34, for a big Division 1-6A win. The Golden Wave rushed for a season-best 342 yards. … Biggersville is in sole possession of first place in Division 1-1A after defeating Baldwyn, 24-13. Goldman Butler had 3 rushing TDs for the Lions. … With its 12-8 win over Mantachie, Potts Camp clinched a playoff berth for the first time in program history. … Ripley snapped a five-game losing streak with a 58-14 win over Tishomingo County.
LOOKING AHEAD
Corinth (6-1, 1-0) visits New Albany (5-2, 1-0) for a huge 1-4A showdown. The teams are tied for first place, and the winner is all but assured of a No. 1 playoff seed. … Starkville hosts Madison Central (7-0), the No. 1-ranked team in the state, in a 2-6A contest. The Jaguars are led by QB Jimmy Holiday, a TCU commit. … Monroe County rivals clash when Amory (6-2, 2-0) visits Nettleton (5-3, 1-1) in a 1-3A game.
STAR POWER
Lafayette QB Randy Anderson rushed for a career-high 236 yards and 3 TDs on 31 carries in a 24-7 win over Center Hill. … A.I. Nugent rushed for 303 yards and 2 TDs on 28 carries in Myrtle’s 20-0 win over Thrasher. … Kody Townsend (149 yards), Tukie Hill (119) and Jayden Griffin (117) led Calhoun City’s 389-yard rushing effort in a 36-0 win over Eupora. … QB Khi Holiday of TCPS completed 14 of 22 passes for 362 yards and 3 TDs, plus he rushed for 98 yards and a score in a 41-0 win against Hamilton.
Compiled by Brad Locke