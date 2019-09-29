HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (5-1): Beat Lafayette 28-24. This week: hosts Saltillo.
2. Starkville (4-2): Beat South Panola 24-20. This week: hosts Germantown.
3. Oxford (4-1): Beat Southaven 45-8. This week: at Lewisburg.
4. Lafayette (3-2): Lost to West Point 28-24. This week: at Grenada.
5. Itawamba AHS (6-0): Beat Houston 38-14. This week: at South Pontotoc.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (5-1): Lost to Itawamba AHS 38-14. This week: at Noxubee County.
2. Booneville (4-1): Idle. This week: hosts Alcorn Central.
3. East Webster (6-0): Beat Union 27-20. This week: at Calhoun City.
4. Smithville (4-1): Beat Hamilton 42-0. This week: at Vardaman.
5. Calhoun City (3-3): Lost to North Pontotoc 7-6. This week: hosts East Webster.
LOOKING BACK
West Point erased a 24-7 deficit in the second half to beat Lafayette on the road, 28-24, in the Division 1-5A opener for both teams. Jimothy Mays scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run with 3:19 left in the game. … Tupelo Christian came up short against Noxapater, the top-ranked 1A team in the state, 35-33 in overtime. The loss dropped TCPS to 1-2 in 2-1A play. … Itawamba AHS had touchdown drives of 99 and 91 yards in a 38-14 win over Houston. … Jake Weir passed for 249 yards and four TDs as Tupelo topped Hernando, 42-21, in the Division 1-6A opener.
LOOKING AHEAD
Tupelo (3-2, 1-0) is back home this week against Olive Branch (3-2, 1-0). The teams last met in 2016, with Tupelo winning, 36-7. … Division 2-2A begins with the two favorites, East Webster (6-0) and Calhoun City (3-3), facing off in The Boneyard. … Houston (5-1) opens 4-3A action with a visit to Noxubee County (3-3), which has lost three in a row.
STAR POWER
Itawamba AHS tailback Ike Chandler rushed for 212 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries versus Houston. … Tupelo receiver Trip Wilson caught six passes for 163 yards, 3 TDs in the win over Hernando. … Goldman Butler rushed for a career-high 206 yards and four TDs as Biggersville ran past Myrtle, 46-14. … Amory QB Hunter Jones completed 14 of 22 passes for 227 yards and 3 TDs, and he added 2 rushing scores.
Brad Locke