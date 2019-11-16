MHSAA Football Playoffs
CLASS 6A
Second Round
North
South Panola at Oxford
Olive Branch at Starkville
South
Brandon at Petal
Oak Grove at Gulfport
CLASS 5A
Second Round
North
Lafayette at West Point
Lake Cormorant at Neshoba Central
South
Wayne County at West Jones
Laurel at Picayune
CLASS 4A
Third Round
North
Itawamba AHS at Corinth
Louisville at Greenwood
South
South Pike at Poplarville
Lawrence County at Newton County
CLASS 3A
Third Round
North
Houston at Noxubee County
Choctaw County at Amanda Elzy
South
Jefferson Davis County at West Marion
Magee at Columbia
CLASS 2A
Third Round
North
Calhoun City at Charleston
East Webster at Northside
South
Philadelphia at Taylorsville
Scott Central at Enterprise-Clarke
CLASS 1A
Second Round
North
Noxapater at Biggersville
Baldwyn at Nanih Waiya
South
Richton at Resurrection
Leflore County at Lumberton