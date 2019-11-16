MHSAA Football Playoffs

CLASS 6A

Second Round

North

South Panola at Oxford

Olive Branch at Starkville

South

Brandon at Petal

Oak Grove at Gulfport

CLASS 5A

Second Round

North

Lafayette at West Point

Lake Cormorant at Neshoba Central

South

Wayne County at West Jones

Laurel at Picayune

CLASS 4A

Third Round

North

Itawamba AHS at Corinth

Louisville at Greenwood

South

South Pike at Poplarville

Lawrence County at Newton County

CLASS 3A

Third Round

North

Houston at Noxubee County

Choctaw County at Amanda Elzy

South

Jefferson Davis County at West Marion

Magee at Columbia

CLASS 2A

Third Round

North

Calhoun City at Charleston

East Webster at Northside

South

Philadelphia at Taylorsville

Scott Central at Enterprise-Clarke

CLASS 1A

Second Round

North

Noxapater at Biggersville

Baldwyn at Nanih Waiya

South

Richton at Resurrection

Leflore County at Lumberton

