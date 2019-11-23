MHSAA North/South Finals

Friday, Nov. 29

CLASS 6A

North: Starkville at Oxford

South: Oak Grove at Petal

CLASS 5A

North: Neshoba Central at West Point

South: Picayune at West Jones

CLASS 4A

North: Greenwood at Corinth

South: Lawrence County at Poplarville

CLASS 3A

North: Noxubee County at Choctaw County/Amanda Elzy winner

South: Jefferson Davis County at Columbia

CLASS 2A

North: Charleston at Northside

South: Scott Central at Taylorsville

CLASS 1A

North: Noxapater at Nanih Waiya

South: Richton at Lumberton

