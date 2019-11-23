MHSAA North/South Finals
Friday, Nov. 29
CLASS 6A
North: Starkville at Oxford
South: Oak Grove at Petal
CLASS 5A
North: Neshoba Central at West Point
South: Picayune at West Jones
CLASS 4A
North: Greenwood at Corinth
South: Lawrence County at Poplarville
CLASS 3A
North: Noxubee County at Choctaw County/Amanda Elzy winner
South: Jefferson Davis County at Columbia
CLASS 2A
North: Charleston at Northside
South: Scott Central at Taylorsville
CLASS 1A
North: Noxapater at Nanih Waiya
South: Richton at Lumberton