WEEK 7

Friday, Oct. 4

Aberdeen at Choctaw County

Alcorn Central at Booneville

Biggersville at Ashland

Caledonia at Shannon

Coldwater at Baldwyn

East Webster at Calhoun City

Eupora at Bruce

Falkner at Myrtle

Germantown at Starkville

Houston at Noxubee County

Independence at Holly Springs

Itawamba AHS at South Pontotoc

Kemper Academy at Calhoun Academy

Kossuth at Amory

Lafayette at Grenada

Mantachie at East Union

Marshall Academy at Tunica

Nettleton at Belmont

North Pontotoc at Ripley

Northpoint Christian at Hatley

Okolona at Hamilton

Olive Branch at Tupelo

Oxford at Lewisburg

Pontotoc at Mooreville

Rossville Christian (Tenn.) at Oak Hill Aca.

Saltillo at West Point

Smithville at Vardaman

Starkville Academy at Pillow Academy

Strayhorn at Potts Camp

Thrasher at Byers

Tishomingo County at Corinth

Walnut at J.Z. George

Open: Hebron Christian, New Albany, Tupelo Christian

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus