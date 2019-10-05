WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 10
Amory at Alcorn Central
Biggersville at Baldwyn
Booneville at Belmont
Calhoun City at Eupora
Holly Springs at Senatobia
J.Z. George at East Webster
Nettleton at Kossuth
Friday, Oct. 11
Ashland at Coldwater
Byers at Falkner
Center Hill at Lafayette
Choctaw County at Houston
DeSoto Central at Oxford
East Union at Walnut
Hamilton at Tupelo Christian
Hatley at Aberdeen
Hebron Christian at DeSoto
Marshall Academy at Magnolia Heights
Mooreville at Caledonia
Myrtle at Thrasher
Nanih Waiya at Bruce
New Hope at Saltillo
North Pontotoc at New Albany
Noxubee County at Corinth
Oak Hill Academy at Carroll Academy
Potts Camp at Mantachie
Ripley at Tishomingo County
Shannon at Itawamba AHS
Smithville at West Lowndes
South Pontotoc at Pontotoc
Southaven at Tupelo
Starkville at Greenville
Starkville Academy at Bayou Academy
Vardaman at Okolona
West Point at Lake Cormorant
Open: Calhoun Academy