WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 10

Amory at Alcorn Central

Biggersville at Baldwyn

Booneville at Belmont

Calhoun City at Eupora

Holly Springs at Senatobia

J.Z. George at East Webster

Nettleton at Kossuth

Friday, Oct. 11

Ashland at Coldwater

Byers at Falkner

Center Hill at Lafayette

Choctaw County at Houston

DeSoto Central at Oxford

East Union at Walnut

Hamilton at Tupelo Christian

Hatley at Aberdeen

Hebron Christian at DeSoto

Marshall Academy at Magnolia Heights

Mooreville at Caledonia

Myrtle at Thrasher

Nanih Waiya at Bruce

New Hope at Saltillo

North Pontotoc at New Albany

Noxubee County at Corinth

Oak Hill Academy at Carroll Academy

Potts Camp at Mantachie

Ripley at Tishomingo County

Shannon at Itawamba AHS

Smithville at West Lowndes

South Pontotoc at Pontotoc

Southaven at Tupelo

Starkville at Greenville

Starkville Academy at Bayou Academy

Vardaman at Okolona

West Point at Lake Cormorant

Open: Calhoun Academy

