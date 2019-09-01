Friday, Sept. 6
Aberdeen at South Pontotoc
Amory at Caledonia
Ashland at East Union
Biggersville at Tupelo Christian
Bluff City (Tenn.) at Potts Camp
Booneville at Ripley
Bruce at North Pontotoc
Choctaw County at Calhoun City
Ethel at Hamilton
Grenada at Oxford
Hebron Christian at Ben’s Ford
Holly Springs at Coahoma AHS
Horn Lake at Lafayette
Houston at New Hope
Itawamba AHS at Saltillo
Kossuth at Mooreville
Marshall Academy at Myrtle
Neshoba Central at Tupelo
Nettleton at Hatley
Noxubee County at Shannon
Oak Hill Academy at Newton County Academy
Okolona at Thrasher
Pontotoc at New Albany
Smithville at Mantachie
Starkville at West Point
Starkville Academy at Noxapater
Tishomingo County at Belmont
Vardaman at East Webster
Walnut at Alcorn Central
West Memphis (Ark.) at Calhoun Academy
Open: Baldwyn, Byers, Corinth, Falkner