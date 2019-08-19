Thursday, Aug. 22
Tishomingo County at Tupelo Christian
Friday, Aug. 23
Adamsville (Tenn.) at Biggersville
Booneville at Mooreville
Coffeeville at Byers
Corinth at Shannon
Calhoun City at Ashland
East Webster at South Pontotoc
Falkner at Northpoint Christian
Hamilton at Hatley
Itawamba AHS at Amory
Kossuth at Baldwyn
Lafayette at Cleveland Central
Lamar School at Starkville Academy
Lee (Ark.) at Calhoun Academy
Mantachie at Oak Hill Academy
Marvell Aca. (Ark.) at Hebron Christian
Myrtle at Vardaman
Nettleton at Bruce
New Albany at East Union
North Delta at Marshall Academy
North Side at Holly Springs
Northwest Rankin at Oxford
Okolona at Aberdeen
Pontotoc at Houston
Saltillo at North Pontotoc
Smithville at Belmont
South Panola at Tupelo
Starkville at Brandon
Thrasher at Alcorn Central
Tipton-Rosemark (Tenn.) at Potts Camp
Walnut at Scotts Hill (Tenn.)
Water Valley at Ripley
West Point at Horn Lake