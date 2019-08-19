djr-2019-08-17-sport-tupelo-hayes-twp2

David Hayes and the Tupelo Golden Wave open the 2019 season at home against South Panola on Friday.

 Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Thursday, Aug. 22

Tishomingo County at Tupelo Christian

Friday, Aug. 23

Adamsville (Tenn.) at Biggersville

Booneville at Mooreville

Coffeeville at Byers

Corinth at Shannon

Calhoun City at Ashland

East Webster at South Pontotoc

Falkner at Northpoint Christian

Hamilton at Hatley

Itawamba AHS at Amory

Kossuth at Baldwyn

Lafayette at Cleveland Central

Lamar School at Starkville Academy

Lee (Ark.) at Calhoun Academy

Mantachie at Oak Hill Academy

Marvell Aca. (Ark.) at Hebron Christian

Myrtle at Vardaman

Nettleton at Bruce

New Albany at East Union

North Delta at Marshall Academy

North Side at Holly Springs

Northwest Rankin at Oxford

Okolona at Aberdeen

Pontotoc at Houston

Saltillo at North Pontotoc

Smithville at Belmont

South Panola at Tupelo

Starkville at Brandon

Thrasher at Alcorn Central

Tipton-Rosemark (Tenn.) at Potts Camp

Walnut at Scotts Hill (Tenn.)

Water Valley at Ripley

West Point at Horn Lake

